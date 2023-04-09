Dernière minute
Dernière minute
En direct
A suivre

Ligue des champions : le programme TV complet des quarts de finale

Au tour précédent, le Bayern Munich avait facilement disposé du PSG. [PictureAlliance / Icon Sport]
Par CNEWS
Publié le - Mis à jour le

Les quarts de finale de la Ligue des champions se déroulent du mardi 11 au mercredi 18 avril. Voici le programme TV complet.

Quarts de finale aller

Mardi 11 avril

21h : Manchester City-Bayern Munich sur Canal+Foot

21h : Benfica Lisbonne – Inter Milan sur beIN SPORTS 1

Mercredi 12 avril

21h : Real Madrid-Chelsea sur Canal+

21h : AC Milan – Naples sur beIN SPORTS 1

L’Argentine devance la France et le Brésil.
Sur le même sujetFootball : l’Argentine en tête, la France gagne une place... Voici le nouveau classement FifaLire

Quarts de finale retour

Mardi 18 avril

21h : Chelsea-Real Madrid sur Canal+Foot

21h : Naples-AC Milan sur beIN SPORTS 1

Mercredi 19 avril

21h : Bayern Munich-Manchester City sur Canal+

21h : Inter Milan – Benfica Lisbonne sur beIN SPORTS 1

À voir aussi

FootballLigue des Champions

À suivre aussi

Ligue 1 : Monaco freiné à Nantes, le PSG se reprend, Lens confirme… ce qu’il faut retenir de la 30e journée
Angleterre : les arbitres reconnaissent une erreur de la VAR lors de Tottenham-Brighton
Ligue 1 : le PSG souffre mais l'emporte à Nice (2-0)

Ailleurs sur le web

Dernières actualités