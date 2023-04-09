Ligue des champions : le programme TV complet des quarts de finale

Les quarts de finale de la Ligue des champions se déroulent du mardi 11 au mercredi 18 avril. Voici le programme TV complet.
Quarts de finale aller
Mardi 11 avril
21h : Manchester City-Bayern Munich sur Canal+Foot
21h : Benfica Lisbonne – Inter Milan sur beIN SPORTS 1
Mercredi 12 avril
21h : Real Madrid-Chelsea sur Canal+
21h : AC Milan – Naples sur beIN SPORTS 1
Quarts de finale retour
Mardi 18 avril
21h : Chelsea-Real Madrid sur Canal+Foot
21h : Naples-AC Milan sur beIN SPORTS 1
Mercredi 19 avril
21h : Bayern Munich-Manchester City sur Canal+
21h : Inter Milan – Benfica Lisbonne sur beIN SPORTS 1