Champions Cup de Rugby : le programme TV complet de la 2e journée

La 2e journée de Champions Cup de Rugby se déroule du vendredi 15 au dimanche 17 décembre. Voici le programme TV complet.
Vendredi 15 décembre
21h : Northampton-Toulon sur beIN SPORTS 3
21h : Bayonne-Glasgow sur beIN SPORTS 2
21h : Gloucester-Clermont sur beIN SPORTS Max
Samedi 16 décembre
14h : Oyonnax-Zebre Parma sur beIN SPORTS Max
14h : Edimbourg-Castres sur beIN SPORTS Max
14h : Stormers-La Rochelles sur beIN SPORTS 1
16h15 : Bordeaux-Bristol sur France 2
18h30 : Lyon-Bulls sur beIN SPORTS 1
18h30 : Leinster-Sale Sharks
21h : Ulster-Racing 92 sur beIN SPORTS 1
Dimanche 17 décembre
14h : Exeter Chiefs-Munster
16h15 : Harlequins-Toulouse sur France 2
18h30 : Stade Français-Leicester sur beIN SPORTS 2