Champions Cup de Rugby : le programme TV complet de la 2e journée

La Rochelle doit rebondir après sa défaite lors de la première journée de Champions cup. [Sportsfile / Icon Sport]
La 2e journée de Champions Cup de Rugby se déroule du vendredi 15 au dimanche 17 décembre. Voici le programme TV complet.

Vendredi 15 décembre

21h : Northampton-Toulon sur beIN SPORTS 3

21h : Bayonne-Glasgow sur beIN SPORTS 2

21h : Gloucester-Clermont sur beIN SPORTS Max

Samedi 16 décembre

14h : Oyonnax-Zebre Parma sur beIN SPORTS Max

14h : Edimbourg-Castres sur beIN SPORTS Max

14h : Stormers-La Rochelles sur beIN SPORTS 1

16h15 : Bordeaux-Bristol sur France 2

18h30 : Lyon-Bulls sur beIN SPORTS 1

18h30 : Leinster-Sale Sharks

21h : Ulster-Racing 92 sur beIN SPORTS 1

Dimanche 17 décembre

14h : Exeter Chiefs-Munster

16h15 : Harlequins-Toulouse sur France 2

18h30 : Stade Français-Leicester sur beIN SPORTS 2

