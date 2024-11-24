Dernière minute
Formule 1 : qui sont les pilotes les plus titrés de l’Histoire ?

Lewis Hamilton est le pilote le plus titré de l'Histoire avec Michael Schumacher. Lewis Hamilton est le pilote le plus titré de l'Histoire avec Michael Schumacher. [Xpb / Icon Sport]
Lewis Hamilton et Michael Schumacher sont les deux pilotes les plus titrés de l’Histoire de la Formule 1 avec sept titres chacun. Voici le palmarès complet.

7 titres

Michael Schumacher (1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004)

Lewis Hamilton (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)

5 titres

Juan Manuel Fangio (1951, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957)

4 titres

Alain Prost (1985, 1986, 1989, 1993)

Sebastian Vettel (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013)

Max Verstappen (2021, 2022, 2023, 2024)

3 titres

Jack Braham (1959, 1960, 1966)

Jackie Stewart (1969, 1971, 1973)

Niki Lauda (1975, 1977, 1984)

Nelson Piquet (1981, 1983, 1987)

Ayrton Senna (1988, 1990, 1991)

Max Verstappen a survolé la saison de Formule 1 avec 19 victoires.
2 titres

Alberto Ascari (1952, 1953)

Jim Clark (1963, 1965)

Graham Hill (1962, 1968)

Emerson Fittipaldi (1972, 1974)

Mika Hakkinen (1998, 1999)

Fernando Alonso (2005, 2006)

