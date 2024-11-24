Formule 1 : qui sont les pilotes les plus titrés de l’Histoire ?

Lewis Hamilton et Michael Schumacher sont les deux pilotes les plus titrés de l’Histoire de la Formule 1 avec sept titres chacun. Voici le palmarès complet.
7 titres
Michael Schumacher (1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004)
Lewis Hamilton (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)
5 titres
Juan Manuel Fangio (1951, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957)
4 titres
Alain Prost (1985, 1986, 1989, 1993)
Sebastian Vettel (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013)
Max Verstappen (2021, 2022, 2023, 2024)
3 titres
Jack Braham (1959, 1960, 1966)
Jackie Stewart (1969, 1971, 1973)
Niki Lauda (1975, 1977, 1984)
Nelson Piquet (1981, 1983, 1987)
Ayrton Senna (1988, 1990, 1991)
2 titres
Alberto Ascari (1952, 1953)
Jim Clark (1963, 1965)
Graham Hill (1962, 1968)
Emerson Fittipaldi (1972, 1974)
Mika Hakkinen (1998, 1999)
Fernando Alonso (2005, 2006)