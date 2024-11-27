Ligue des champions : le classement complet après la 5e journée

Après la 5e journée, Liverpool est toujours en tête du classement de la Ligue des champions devant l'Inter Milan. Premier club français, Monaco occupe la 7e place, Brest est 11e devant Lille (12e). Le PSG est 25e.
Classement de Ligue des champions
1. Liverpool (ANG) 15 points
2. Inter Milan (ITA) 13 points
3. FC Barcelone (ESP) 12 points
4. Dortmund (ALL) 12 points
5. Atalanta Bergame (ITA) 11 points
6. Bayer Leverkusen (ALL) 10 points
7. Monaco (FRA) 10 points
8. Arsenal (ANG) 10 points
9. Aston Villa (ANG) 10 points
10. Sporting Portugal (POR) 10 points
11. Brest (FRA) 10 points
12. Lille (FRA) 10 points
13. Bayern Munich (ALL) 9 points
14. Atlético Madrid (ESP) 9 points
15. AC Milan (ITA) 9 points
16. Manchester City (ANG) 8 points
17. PSV Eindhoven (P-B) 8 points
18. Juventus Turin (ITA) 8 points
19. Celtic (ECO) 8 points
20. Feyenoord (P-B) 7 points
21. Club Bruges (BEL) 7 points
22. Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 7 points
23. Benfica (POR) 6 points
24. Real Madrid (ESP) 6 points
25. Paris SG (FRA) 4 points
26. Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 4 points
27. Stuttgart (ALL) 4 points
28. Sparta Prague (TCH) 4 points
29. Sturm Graz (AUT) 3 points
30. Gérone (ESP) 3 points
31. Etoile rouge de Belgrade (SRB) 3 points
32. RB Salzbourg (AUT) 3 points
33. Bologne (ITA) 1 points
34. RB Leipzig (ALL) 0 point
35. Slovan Bratislava (SVK-Q) 0 point
36. Young Boys (SUI) 0 point