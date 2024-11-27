Dernière minute
Ligue des champions : le classement complet après la 5e journée

Monaco occupe la 6e place du classement avant de recevoir Benfica. Monaco occupe la 7e place du classement après sa défaite contre le Benfica. [SUSA / Icon Sport]
Par CNEWS
Après la 5e journée, Liverpool est toujours en tête du classement de la Ligue des champions devant l'Inter Milan. Premier club français, Monaco occupe la 7e place, Brest est 11e devant Lille (12e). Le PSG est 25e.

Classement de Ligue des champions

1. Liverpool (ANG) 15 points

2. Inter Milan (ITA) 13 points

3. FC Barcelone (ESP) 12 points

4. Dortmund (ALL) 12 points

5. Atalanta Bergame (ITA) 11 points

6. Bayer Leverkusen (ALL) 10 points

7. Monaco (FRA) 10 points

8. Arsenal (ANG) 10 points

9. Aston Villa (ANG) 10 points

10. Sporting Portugal (POR) 10 points

11. Brest (FRA) 10 points

12. Lille (FRA) 10 points

13. Bayern Munich (ALL) 9 points

14. Atlético Madrid (ESP) 9 points

15. AC Milan (ITA) 9 points

16. Manchester City (ANG) 8 points

17. PSV Eindhoven (P-B) 8 points

18. Juventus Turin (ITA) 8 points

19. Celtic (ECO) 8 points

20. Feyenoord (P-B) 7 points

21. Club Bruges (BEL) 7 points

22. Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 7 points

23. Benfica (POR) 6 points

24. Real Madrid (ESP) 6 points

25. Paris SG (FRA) 4 points

26. Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 4 points

27. Stuttgart (ALL) 4 points

28. Sparta Prague (TCH) 4 points

29. Sturm Graz (AUT) 3 points

30. Gérone (ESP) 3 points

31. Etoile rouge de Belgrade (SRB) 3 points

32. RB Salzbourg (AUT) 3 points

33. Bologne (ITA) 1 points

34. RB Leipzig (ALL) 0 point

35. Slovan Bratislava (SVK-Q) 0 point

36. Young Boys (SUI) 0 point

