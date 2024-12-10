Ligue des champions : le classement complet après les premiers matchs de la 6e journée

Dernière minute
Après les premiers matchs de la 6e journée, Liverpool occupe toujours la tête du classement de la Ligue des champions devant le Bayer Leverkusen. Premier club français, Brest pointe à la 5e place, Monaco est 11e devant Lille (13e). Le PSG est 24e.

1. Liverpool (ANG) 18 points

2. Bayer Leverkusen (ALL) 13 points

3. Aston Villa (ANG) 13 points

4. Inter Milan (ITA) 13 points

5. Brest (FRA) 13 points

6. FC Barcelone (ESP) 12 points

7. Dortmund (ALL) 12 points

8. Bayern Munich (ALL) 12 points

9. Atalanta Bergame (ITA) 11 points

10. Arsenal (ANG) 10 points

11. Monaco (FRA) 10 points

12. Sporting Portugal (POR) 10 points

13. Lille (FRA) 10 points

14. Club Bruges (BEL) 10 points

15. Benfica (POR) 9 points

16. Atlético Madrid (ESP) 9 points

17. AC Milan (ITA) 9 points

18. Real Madrid (ESP) 9 points

19. Celtic Glasgow (ECO) 9 points

20. Manchester City (ANG) 8 points

21. PSV Eindhoven (P-B) 8 points

22. Juventus Turin (ITA) 8 points

23. Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 8 points

24. Paris SG (FRA) 7 points

25. Feyenoord (P-B) 7 points

26. Stuttgart (ALL) 4 points

27. Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 4 points

28. Sparta Prague (TCH) 4 points

29. Sturm Graz (AUT) 3 points

30. Gérone (ESP) 3 points

31. Etoile rouge de Belgrade (SRB) 3 points

32. RB Salzbourg (AUT) 3 points

33. Bologne (ITA) 1 points

34. RB Leipzig (ALL) 0 point

35. Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 0 point

36. Young Boys Berne (SUI) 0 point

