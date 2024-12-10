Ligue des champions : le classement complet après les premiers matchs de la 6e journée

Après les premiers matchs de la 6e journée, Liverpool occupe toujours la tête du classement de la Ligue des champions devant le Bayer Leverkusen. Premier club français, Brest pointe à la 5e place, Monaco est 11e devant Lille (13e). Le PSG est 24e.
Classement de Ligue des champions
1. Liverpool (ANG) 18 points
2. Bayer Leverkusen (ALL) 13 points
3. Aston Villa (ANG) 13 points
4. Inter Milan (ITA) 13 points
5. Brest (FRA) 13 points
6. FC Barcelone (ESP) 12 points
7. Dortmund (ALL) 12 points
8. Bayern Munich (ALL) 12 points
9. Atalanta Bergame (ITA) 11 points
10. Arsenal (ANG) 10 points
11. Monaco (FRA) 10 points
12. Sporting Portugal (POR) 10 points
13. Lille (FRA) 10 points
14. Club Bruges (BEL) 10 points
15. Benfica (POR) 9 points
16. Atlético Madrid (ESP) 9 points
17. AC Milan (ITA) 9 points
18. Real Madrid (ESP) 9 points
19. Celtic Glasgow (ECO) 9 points
20. Manchester City (ANG) 8 points
21. PSV Eindhoven (P-B) 8 points
22. Juventus Turin (ITA) 8 points
23. Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 8 points
24. Paris SG (FRA) 7 points
25. Feyenoord (P-B) 7 points
26. Stuttgart (ALL) 4 points
27. Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 4 points
28. Sparta Prague (TCH) 4 points
29. Sturm Graz (AUT) 3 points
30. Gérone (ESP) 3 points
31. Etoile rouge de Belgrade (SRB) 3 points
32. RB Salzbourg (AUT) 3 points
33. Bologne (ITA) 1 points
34. RB Leipzig (ALL) 0 point
35. Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 0 point
36. Young Boys Berne (SUI) 0 point