Mondiaux d’athlétisme 2025 : le calendrier et les résultats complets

Les Championnats du monde d'athlétisme 2025 se déroulent actuellement à Tokyo (Japon) jusqu'au dimanche 21 septembre. Voici le calendrier et les résultats complets.
Samedi 13 septembre
35 km marche F
1. Maria Perez (ESP)
2. Antonella Palmisano (ITA)
3. Paula Milena Torres (EQU)
35 km marche H
1.Evan Dunfee (CAN)
2. Caio Bonfim (BRE)
3.Hayato Katsuki (JAP)
Lancer de poids H
1.Ryan Crouser (USA)
2.Uziel Munoz (MEX)
3.Leonardo Fabbri (ITA)
10.000 m F
1. Beatrice Chebet (KEN)
2. Nadia Battocletti (ITA)
3. Gudaf TSegay (ETH)
Relais mixte 4X400 m
1. Etats-Unis
2. Pays-Bas
3. Belgique
Dimanche 14 septembre
Marathon F
1. Peres Jepchirchir (KEN)
2. Tigst Assefa (ETH)
3. Julia Paternain (URU)
Lancer du disque F
1. Valarie Allman (USA)
2. Jorinde van Klinken (P-B)
3. Silinda Morales (CUB)
Saut en longueur F
1. Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA)
2. Malaika Mihambo (ALL)
3. Natalia Linares (COL)
10.000 m H
1.Jimmy Gressier (FRA)
2.Yomif Kejelcha (ETH)
3. Andres Almgren (SUE)
100 m F
1. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (USA)
2. Tina Clayton (JAM)
3. Julien Alfred (SLU)
100 m H
1. Oblique Seville (JAM)
2. Kishane Thompson (JAM)
3. Noah Lyles (USA)
Lundi 15 septembre
Marathon H
1. Alphonce Simbu (TAN)
2. Amanal Petros (ALL)
3. Iliass Aouani (ITA)
Saut à la perche H
1. Armand Duplantis (SUE)
2. Emmanouil Karalis (GRE)
3. Kurtis Marschall (AUS)
Lancer du marteau F
1. Camryn Rogers (CAN)
2. Jie Zhao (CHN)
3. Jiale Zhang (CHN)
3000 m steeple H
1. Geordie Beamish (NZL)
2. Soufiane El-Bakkali (MAR)
3. Edmund Serem (KEN)
100 m haies
1. Ditaji Kambundji (SUI)
2. Tobi Amusan (NIG)
3. Grace Stark (USA)
Mardi 16 septembre
Saut en hauteur H
1. Hamish Kerr (NZL)
2. Woo Sangyheok (CDS)
3. Jan Štefela (RTC)
Lancer du marteau H
1. Ethan Katzberg (CAN)
2. Merlin Hummel (ALL)
3. Bence Halasz (HON)
1.500 m F
1. Faith Kipyegon (KEN)
2. Dorcus Ewoi (KEN)
3. Jessica Hull (AUS)
110 m haies
1. Cordell Tinch (USA)
2. Orlando Bennett (JAM)
3. Tyler Mason (JAM)
Mercredi 17 septembre
Saut à la perche F
1. Katie Moon (USA)
2. Sandi Morris (USA)
3. Tina Sutej (SLO)
Saut en longueur H
1. Mattia Furlani (ITA)
2. Tajay Gayle (JAM)
3. Yuhao Shi (CHN)
3.000 m steeple F
1. Faith Cherotich (KEN)
2. Winfred Yavi (BAH)
3. Sembo Almayew (ETH)
1.500 m H
1. Isaac Nader (POR)
2. Jake Wightman (GBR)
3. Reynold Cheruiyot (KEN)
Jeudi 18 septembre
Lancer du javelot H
1. Keshorn Walcott (TRI)
2. Anderson Peters (GRE)
3. Curtis Thompson (USA)
Triple saut F
1. Leyanis Pérez Hernandez (CUB)
2. Thea Lafond (DOM)
3. Yulimar Rojas (VEN)
400 m H
1. Busang Collen Kebinatshipi (BOS)
2. Jereem Richards (TRI)
3. Bayabo Ndori (BOS)
400 m F
1. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA)
2. Marileidy Paulino (RDO)
3. Salwa Eid Naser (BAH)
Vendredi 19 septembre
10h33 : heptathlon – 100 m haies
11h20 : heptathlon – hauteur
12h30 : qualifications lancer du javelot groupe A F
13h05 : séries 5000 m H
13h30 : heptathlon – poids
13h45 : demi-finales 800 m F
13h50 : finale triple saut H
14h : qualifications lancer du javelot groupe B F
14h15 : finale 400 m haies H
14h27 : finale 400 m haies F
14h38 : heptathlon – 200 m
15h06 : finale 200 m H
15h22 : finale 200 m F
Samedi 20 septembre
0h30 : finale marathon F
2h : qualifications lancer du disque H groupe A
2h25 : décathlon – 100 m
2h50 : finale 20 km marche H
3h : qualifications lancer du poids F
3h05 : décathlon – longueur
3h35 : qualifications lancer du disque H groupe B
4h30 : heptathlon – longueur
4h45 : décathlon – poids
12h : heptathlon – javelot
12h05 : décathlon – hauteur
12h35 : séries relais 4×400 m H
12h54 : finale lancer du poids F
13h : séries relais 4×400 m F
13h25 : séries relais 4×100 m H
13h45 : séries relais 4×100 m F
14h05 : finale lancer du javelot F
14h11 : heptathlon – 800 m
14h29 : finale 5000 m F
14h55 : décathlon – 400 m
15h22 : finale 800 m H
Dimanche 21 septembre
2h05 : décathlon – 110 m haies
2h55 : décathlon – disque groupe A
4h05 : décathlon – disque groupe B
4h35 : décathlon – perche groupe A
5h20 : décathlon – perche groupe B
10h35 : décathlon – javelot groupe A
11h47 : décathlon – javelot groupe B
12h30 : finale saut en hauteur F
12h35 : finale 800 m F
12h50 : finale 5000 m H
13h : finale lancer du disque H
13h25 : finale relais 4×400 m H
13h40 : finale relais 4×400 m F
13h55 : décathlon – 1500 m
14h10 : finale relais 4×100 m F
14h20 : finale relais 4×100 m H