Mondiaux d’athlétisme 2025 : le calendrier et les résultats complets

Les Mondiaux d'athlétisme 2025 ont lieu dans le stade national de Tokyo. [REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski]
Par CNEWS
Publié le

Les Championnats du monde d'athlétisme 2025 se déroulent actuellement à Tokyo (Japon) jusqu'au dimanche 21 septembre. Voici le calendrier et les résultats complets.

Samedi 13 septembre

35 km marche F 
1. Maria Perez (ESP)
2. Antonella Palmisano (ITA)
3. Paula Milena Torres (EQU)

35 km marche H 
1.Evan Dunfee (CAN)
2. Caio Bonfim (BRE)
3.Hayato Katsuki (JAP)

Lancer de poids H
1.Ryan Crouser (USA)
2.Uziel Munoz (MEX)
3.Leonardo Fabbri (ITA)

10.000 m F
1. Beatrice Chebet (KEN)
2. Nadia Battocletti (ITA)
3. Gudaf TSegay (ETH)

Relais mixte 4X400 m
1. Etats-Unis
2. Pays-Bas
3. Belgique

Dimanche 14 septembre

Marathon F
1. Peres Jepchirchir (KEN)
2. Tigst Assefa (ETH)
3. Julia Paternain (URU)

Lancer du disque F
1. Valarie Allman (USA)
2. Jorinde van Klinken (P-B)
3. Silinda Morales (CUB)

Saut en longueur F
1. Tara Davis-Woodhall (USA)
2. Malaika Mihambo (ALL)
3. Natalia Linares (COL)

10.000 m H
1.Jimmy Gressier (FRA)
2.Yomif Kejelcha (ETH)
3. Andres Almgren (SUE)

100 m F
1. Melissa Jefferson-Wooden (USA)
2. Tina Clayton (JAM)
3. Julien Alfred (SLU)

100 m H
1. Oblique Seville (JAM)
2. Kishane Thompson (JAM)
3. Noah Lyles (USA)

Lundi 15 septembre

Marathon H
1. Alphonce Simbu (TAN)
2. Amanal Petros (ALL)
3. Iliass Aouani (ITA)

Saut à la perche H
1. Armand Duplantis (SUE)
2. Emmanouil Karalis (GRE)
3. Kurtis Marschall (AUS)

Lancer du marteau F
1. Camryn Rogers (CAN)
2. Jie Zhao (CHN)
3. Jiale Zhang (CHN)

3000 m steeple H
1. Geordie Beamish (NZL)
2. Soufiane El-Bakkali (MAR)
3. Edmund Serem (KEN)

100 m haies
1. Ditaji Kambundji (SUI)
2. Tobi Amusan (NIG)
3. Grace Stark (USA)

Mardi 16 septembre

Saut en hauteur H
1.    Hamish Kerr (NZL)
2.    Woo Sangyheok (CDS)
3.    Jan Štefela (RTC)

Lancer du marteau H
1.    Ethan Katzberg (CAN)
2.    Merlin Hummel (ALL) 
3.    Bence Halasz (HON)

1.500 m F
1.    Faith Kipyegon (KEN)
2.    Dorcus Ewoi (KEN) 
3.    Jessica Hull (AUS)

110 m haies
1.    Cordell Tinch (USA)
2.    Orlando Bennett (JAM) 
3.    Tyler Mason (JAM)

Mercredi 17 septembre

Saut à la perche F
1.    Katie Moon (USA)
2.    Sandi Morris (USA) 
3.    Tina Sutej (SLO)

Saut en longueur H
1.    Mattia Furlani (ITA)
2.    Tajay Gayle (JAM)
3.    Yuhao Shi (CHN)

3.000 m steeple F
1.    Faith Cherotich (KEN)
2.    Winfred Yavi (BAH)
3.    Sembo Almayew (ETH)

1.500 m H
1.    Isaac Nader (POR)
2.    Jake Wightman (GBR)
3.    Reynold Cheruiyot (KEN)

Jeudi 18 septembre

Lancer du javelot H
1.    Keshorn Walcott (TRI)
2.    Anderson Peters (GRE)
3.    Curtis Thompson (USA)

Triple saut F
1.    Leyanis Pérez Hernandez (CUB)
2.    Thea Lafond (DOM)
3.    Yulimar Rojas (VEN)

400 m H
1.    Busang Collen Kebinatshipi (BOS)
2.    Jereem Richards (TRI)
3.    Bayabo Ndori (BOS)

400 m F
1.    Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (USA)
2.    Marileidy Paulino (RDO)
3.    Salwa Eid Naser (BAH)

Vendredi 19 septembre

10h33 : heptathlon – 100 m haies
11h20 : heptathlon – hauteur
12h30 : qualifications lancer du javelot groupe A F
13h05 : séries 5000 m H
13h30 : heptathlon – poids
13h45 : demi-finales 800 m F
13h50 : finale triple saut H
14h : qualifications lancer du javelot groupe B F
14h15 : finale 400 m haies H
14h27 : finale 400 m haies F
14h38 : heptathlon – 200 m
15h06 : finale 200 m H
15h22 : finale 200 m F

Samedi 20 septembre

0h30 : finale marathon F
2h : qualifications lancer du disque H groupe A
2h25 : décathlon – 100 m
2h50 : finale 20 km marche H
3h : qualifications lancer du poids F
3h05 : décathlon – longueur
3h35 : qualifications lancer du disque H groupe B
4h30 : heptathlon – longueur
4h45 : décathlon – poids
12h : heptathlon – javelot
12h05 : décathlon – hauteur
12h35 : séries relais 4×400 m H
12h54 : finale lancer du poids F
13h : séries relais 4×400 m F
13h25 : séries relais 4×100 m H
13h45 : séries relais 4×100 m F
14h05 : finale lancer du javelot F
14h11 : heptathlon – 800 m
14h29 : finale 5000 m F
14h55 : décathlon – 400 m
15h22 : finale 800 m H

Sur le même sujet Mondiaux d’athlétisme 2025 : le tableau complet des médailles Lire

Dimanche 21 septembre

2h05 : décathlon – 110 m haies
2h55 : décathlon – disque groupe A
4h05 : décathlon – disque groupe B
4h35 : décathlon – perche groupe A
5h20 : décathlon – perche groupe B
10h35 : décathlon – javelot groupe A
11h47 : décathlon – javelot groupe B
12h30 : finale saut en hauteur F
12h35 : finale 800 m F
12h50 : finale 5000 m H
13h : finale lancer du disque H
13h25 : finale relais 4×400 m H
13h40 : finale relais 4×400 m F
13h55 : décathlon – 1500 m
14h10 : finale relais 4×100 m F
14h20 : finale relais 4×100 m H
 

