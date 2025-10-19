WRC : le classement complet du Championnat du monde des rallyes

En quête d’un 9e titre de champion du monde, le Français Sébastien Ogier occupe la 2e place du Championnat du monde des rallyes avec treize points de retard sur le Britannique Elfyn Evans après le rallye d’Europe centrale.
Le classement des pilotes
1. Elfyn Evans (GBR) 247 points
2. Sébastien Ogier (FRA) 234 points
3. Kalle Rovanperä (FIN) 234 points
4. Ott Tänak (EST) 197 points
5. Thierry Neuville (BEL) 166 points
6. Takamoto Katsuta (JPN) 110 points
7. Adrien Fourmaux (FRA) 96 points
8. Sami Pajari (FIN) 79 points
9. Oliver Solberg (SUE) 64 points
10. Josh McErlean (IRL) 26 points
11. Grégoire Munster (LUX) 25 points
12. Marteins Sesks (LET) 16 points
13. Yohan Rossel (FRA) 16 points
14. Gus Greensmith (GBR) 14 points
15. Nikolay Gryazin (RUS) 10 points
16. Jan Solans (ESP) 6 points
17. Jourdan Serderidis (GRE) 4 points
18. Kajetan Kajetanowicz (POL) 3 points
19. Fabrizio Zaldivar (PAR) 3 points
20. Alejandro Cachon (ESP) 3 points
21. Roberto Dapra (ITA) 2 points
22. Jan Cerny (RTC) 2 points
23. Roope Korhonen (FIN) 1 point
24. Eric Camilli (FRA) 1 point
25. Filip Mares (RTC) 1 point
Le classement des constructeurs
1. Toyota 632 points
2. Hyundai 464 points
3. Ford 176 points