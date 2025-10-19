Toute l’actu en direct 24h/24
WRC : le classement complet du Championnat du monde des rallyes

Sébastien Ogier occupe la 2e place du Championnat du monde des rallyes. Sébastien Ogier occupe la 2e place du Championnat du monde des rallyes. [XPB / Icon Sport]
Par CNEWS
Publié le - Mis à jour le

En quête d’un 9e titre de champion du monde, le Français Sébastien Ogier occupe la 2e place du Championnat du monde des rallyes avec treize points de retard sur le Britannique Elfyn Evans après le rallye d’Europe centrale.

Le classement des pilotes

1. Elfyn Evans (GBR) 247 points

2. Sébastien Ogier (FRA) 234 points

3. Kalle Rovanperä (FIN) 234 points

4. Ott Tänak (EST) 197 points

5. Thierry Neuville (BEL) 166 points

6. Takamoto Katsuta (JPN) 110 points

7. Adrien Fourmaux (FRA) 96 points

8. Sami Pajari (FIN) 79 points

9. Oliver Solberg (SUE) 64 points

10. Josh McErlean (IRL) 26 points

11. Grégoire Munster (LUX) 25 points

12. Marteins Sesks (LET) 16 points

13. Yohan Rossel (FRA) 16 points

14. Gus Greensmith (GBR) 14 points

15. Nikolay Gryazin (RUS) 10 points

16. Jan Solans (ESP) 6 points

17. Jourdan Serderidis (GRE) 4 points

18. Kajetan Kajetanowicz (POL) 3 points

19. Fabrizio Zaldivar (PAR) 3 points

20. Alejandro Cachon (ESP) 3 points

21. Roberto Dapra (ITA) 2 points

22. Jan Cerny (RTC) 2 points

23. Roope Korhonen (FIN) 1 point

24. Eric Camilli (FRA) 1 point

25. Filip Mares (RTC) 1 point

Le classement des constructeurs

1. Toyota 632 points

2. Hyundai 464 points

3. Ford 176 points

