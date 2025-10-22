Ligue Europa : le programme TV complet de la 3e journée

Lyon reçoit Bâle et Lille accueille le PAOK Salonique, ce jeudi, lors la 3e journée de la Ligue Europa, alors que Nice se déplace sur la pelouse du Celta Vigo.
Jeudi 23 octobre
18h45 : Lyon-Bâle sur Canal+ Foot
18h45 : Fenerbahçc-Stuttgart sur Canal+ live 4
18h45 : Go Ahead Eagles-Aston Villa sur Canal+ live 5
18h45 : Feyenoord Rotterdam-Panathinaïkos sur Canal+ live 6
18h45 : FCSB-Bologne sur Canal+ live 7
18h45 : Racing Genk-Bétis Séville sur Canal+ live 8
18h45 : Sporting Braga-Etoile Rouge de Belgrade sur Canal+ live 9
18h45 : Brann-Glasgow Rangers sur Canal+ live 10
18h45 : Salzbourg-Ferencvaros sur Canal+ live 11
21h : Lille-PAOK Salonique sur Canal+
21h : Celta Vigo-Nice sur Canal+ Foot
21h : Nottingham Forest-Porto sur Canal+ live 3
21h : AS Roma-Viktoria Plzen sur Canal+ live 4
21h : Celtic Glasgow-Strum Graz sur Canal+ live 5
21h : Malmö-Dinamo Zagreb sur Canal+ live 6
21h : Maccabi Tel-Aviv-FC Midtjylland sur Canal+ live 7
21h : Fribourg-Utrecht sur Canal+ live 8