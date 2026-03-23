Coupe du monde 2026 : voici les maillots de toutes les nations pour la compétition (photo)

A quelques mois de la Coupe du monde 2026 de football (11 juin-19 juillet), les marques dévoilent au fur et à mesure les maillots des différentes sélections.

Groupe A

Mexique

🚨 OFFICIEL ! 𝗟𝗘 𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗘𝗫𝗜𝗤𝗨𝗘 🇲🇽 𝗣𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗟𝗔 𝗖𝗢𝗨𝗣𝗘 𝗗𝗨 𝗠𝗢𝗡𝗗𝗘 ! 👕🏆



Vraiment réussi. 👏@adidasFRpic.twitter.com/cANQvxBqwv — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) November 5, 2025

🚨🇲🇽 OFFICIEL : LE MAILLOT EXTÉRIEUR DU MEXIQUE POUR LE MONDIAL !



🤔 Vos avis ?



(📸 @AllFutbolMX) pic.twitter.com/9YREDtFF7p — Fútbol mexicano FR 🇲🇽 (@ligamx_fr) March 20, 2026

Afrique du Sud

🚨 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧𝗘 𝗕𝗔𝗡𝗚𝗘𝗥 !! 🤩🧨



L'Afrique du Sud dévoile son nouveau maillot domicile 2026/2027, et il est INCROYABLE !! 🤤🇿🇦



Vous validez ? 🔥 pic.twitter.com/RVO30GT2ve — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) March 3, 2026

The day you've been waiting for. South Africa 26/27 home and away jersey 💛

📷Available now.@adidasZA@adidaspic.twitter.com/e97NNDHMYT — Sasol Banyana Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) March 20, 2026

République de Corée

Korea Republic joins the World Cup kit wave in style 🇰🇷🔥



🔴🟣 Bright red with tiger print for the home kit and purple away kit based on Mugunghwa complete Taeguk Warriors' look for this summer. pic.twitter.com/ky2c09YiZZ — Jersey Story (@jerseystory_vn) March 19, 2026

Vainqueur de Tchéquie/République d'Irlande - Danemark/Macédoine du Nord

Groupe B

Canada



Canada Soccer has unveiled its home (red) and away (black) kits ahead of the FIFA World Cup 🍁



There does not appear to be a white jersey, despite one supposedly leaking back in January. pic.twitter.com/IgsdEK4sXB — Rob Williams (@RobTheHockeyGuy) March 16, 2026

Vainqueur de Pays de Galles/Bosnie-et-Herzégovine - Italie/Irlande du Nord

Qatar

Pride Jersey 🇶🇦🤍 pic.twitter.com/lMhPJzksHs — Qatar Football Association (@QFA_EN) November 6, 2025

Pride in every detail 🇶🇦✨ pic.twitter.com/Wua23Wb18S — Qatar Football Association (@QFA_EN) March 21, 2026

Suisse

IT GLOWS!



🇨🇭 Switzerland 2026 World Cup Away Kit x Puma.



The new design is based on the inside pages of the Swiss passport, featuring an abstract map that traces the path of water from the Swiss mountains down into the valleys.



Just like a real passport, the shirt "glows"… pic.twitter.com/FbmFgMyYa5 — Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) March 20, 2026

Groupe C

Brésil

Atualizado!!! Garanta a sua antes do início da Copa do Mundo 🇧🇷



Camisa Brasil home e away, temporada 2026/27



- Qualidade premium 1.1



Jogador: https://t.co/MNpJucZFHv



Torcedor: https://t.co/QAT3z1pmExpic.twitter.com/B9jXM9zEtP — Jersey Hub (Camisa de time) (@jerseyhubBR) March 19, 2026

Maroc



🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗘𝗟 — Le Maroc 🇲🇦 dévoile ses nouveaux 𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗧𝗦 pour la Coupe du Monde 2026 ! 👕🔥



Vous leur donnez quelle note sur 10 ? 👀 pic.twitter.com/NXTUy19JZO — Lion Times 🇲🇦 (@LionTimes_) March 20, 2026

Haïti

Écosse

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿👕 Standard version of Scotland home top for the World Cup back in stock too, on JD sports & Adidas website



♂️ £75 for men's top

👦 £55 for junior top (7-16 yr olds)https://t.co/LniTXSiqkahttps://t.co/P8NGecn9Xjhttps://t.co/MLr9ByjX7ypic.twitter.com/tDP3YS3R0Y — Scotland’s Coefficient (@scotlandscoeff1) March 5, 2026

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland 2026 World Cup Away Kit x adidas.



The shirt reintroduces a scarlet red tone last worn in the 1980s and adds striking purple pinstripes. Inside the collar sits a thistle, Scotland’s national flower.



😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/AFlME2plQA — Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) March 20, 2026

Groupe D

États-Unis

Officially out!



🇺🇸 United States unveiled their 2026 World Cup kits x Nike.



After some discontent with the 2022 looks, USMNT players were heavily involved in the new designs.



The home jersey goes for wavy hoops echoing a flag in motion, while the away introduces a bespoke… pic.twitter.com/52w8RUxw30 — Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) March 16, 2026

Paraguay

Australie

🇦🇺 Australia 2026 World Cup kits x Nike.



The shirts celebrate the country’s 20 years on soccer’s biggest stage. Specifically, the home look draws inspiration from the 2006 World Cup and the Nike T90 era.



For the away jersey, the idea was to echo the Australian sunrise, with a… pic.twitter.com/twylNn0bVt — Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) March 23, 2026

Vainqueur de Slovaquie/Kosovo - Turquie/Roumanie

Groupe E

Allemagne

🏆👕 Toutes les tenues de la Coupe du Monde… réunies au même endroit



Il en manque encore quelques-unes — ni sorties, ni leakées. On mettra à jour au fur et à mesure !



On commence avec l’Allemagne 🇩🇪👇 pic.twitter.com/zW8BNmXG4U — MaxMaillots 🇫🇷 (@__MaxMaillots) March 22, 2026

Curaçao

𝗟𝗘 𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗧 𝗘𝗫𝗧𝗘́𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗨𝗥 𝗗𝗘 𝗖𝗨𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗔𝗢 🇨🇼 𝗣𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗟𝗔 𝗖𝗢𝗨𝗣𝗘 𝗗𝗨 𝗠𝗢𝗡𝗗𝗘... 😮‍💨



UNE MERVEILLE 🤩 pic.twitter.com/58HqYyv0sP — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) March 20, 2026

Côte d'Ivoire

🚨OFFICIEL !



Les maillots des Éléphants de Côte d’Ivoire pour la Coupe du Monde 2026 ! 👕🇨🇮



(@FIFCI_tweet) pic.twitter.com/6kr7yiZ4IF — Séléphanto Football 🇨🇮 (@Selephanto) March 20, 2026

Équateur

The Ecuador 2026 Home Kit has been officially unveiled by Marathon ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Read more: https://t.co/URq3JZT4SZ#FEF | Soccer Jersey | Football Shirt Culture | Camiseta de Futbol pic.twitter.com/NKVVl5wmkT — Football Shirt Culture (@footballshirt) February 26, 2026

The 2026 FIFA World Cup Away kit for Ecuador has been revealed, with Marathon delivering a navy blue alternative strip.



Read more: https://t.co/x99SOpK09c#FEF | Soccer Jersey | Football Shirt Culture | Camiseta de Futbol pic.twitter.com/V33kre7OL8 — Football Shirt Culture (@footballshirt) February 26, 2026

Groupe F

Pays-Bas

🟠 Oranje to the core.



🇳🇱 Netherlands released their 2026 World Cup kit.



The home shirt goes for the most vibrant orange to date, featuring an oversized, centered lenticular badge.



Clearly, a statement.



The away kit comes in white with an orange stripe, with microscopic… pic.twitter.com/MV99cYzD9j — Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) March 23, 2026

Japon



Vainqueur de Ukraine/Suède - Pologne/Albanie

Tunisie

Groupe G

Belgique

Amadou Onana, Jérémy Doku, Malick Fofana et Loïs Openda vous présentent le 𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗩𝗘𝗔𝗨 𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗧 de la Belgique. 🇧🇪😈 pic.twitter.com/Sp6k5umuib — BeFootball (@_BeFootball) November 5, 2025

🇧🇪 Belgium 2026 World Cup away kit x adidas.



A wonderful look that blends soccer with the surrealist work of Belgian artist René Magritte through an impressive and colorful pattern.



Inside the collar, the phrase “Ceci n’est pas un maillot” gives the perfect final touch. pic.twitter.com/yu0sPB7Nth — Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) March 20, 2026

Égypte

🇪🇬 Egipto ha revelado sus camisetas @pumafootball para el Mundial 2026.



Titular con gráfico inspirado en la herencia cultural del país y vivos negros. Suplente blanca con trama derivada de las pirámides. Nombre del país en la nuca. pic.twitter.com/DmDUVhSqY3 — Todo Sobre Camisetas (@EleteTSC) March 20, 2026

RI Iran

Nouvelle-Zélande

Groupe H

Espagne

🥵 Le nouveau maillot de l’Espagne est juste 𝗙𝗔𝗡𝗧𝗔𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗤𝗨𝗘 🇪🇸🤌



Je crois qu’on est sur l’un des plus beaux de la Coupe du Monde. 😮‍💨



La 2e étoile ? pic.twitter.com/ErCnZCHz5V — BeFootball (@_BeFootball) November 5, 2025

🚨 OFFICIEL ! 𝗔𝗗𝗜𝗗𝗔𝗦 𝗗𝗘́𝗩𝗢𝗜𝗟𝗘 𝗟𝗘 𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗧 𝗘𝗫𝗧𝗘́𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗨𝗥 𝗗𝗘 𝗟'𝗘𝗦𝗣𝗔𝗚𝗡𝗘 🇪🇸 𝗣𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗟𝗔 𝗖𝗢𝗨𝗣𝗘 𝗗𝗨 𝗠𝗢𝗡𝗗𝗘 ! 🏆🌍



Vous lui mettez quelle note sur 10 ? pic.twitter.com/Vb0Oay2RUX — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) March 20, 2026

Cap-Vert

Arabie saoudite

Jersey Arab Saudi ini bagus juga.

Bisa di pesan ya. pic.twitter.com/SNbVYepPa8 — Titip Lawas (@TitipLawas) February 5, 2026

Les détails et logos en doré ça fait vraiment la diff sur le nouveau maillot de l'Arabie Saoudite pour la CDM ! 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/LkgutAA2Be — Point de Penalty (@_PointDePenalty) March 23, 2026

Uruguay

🇺🇾 Uruguay 2026 World Cup kits x Nike.



😮‍💨



Art Deco details and a tribute to the Estadio Centenario, the Temple of Soccer, are part of the concepts behind the looks.



The home shirt goes traditional: iconic Celeste with gold touches celebrating their World Cup titles.



The away… pic.twitter.com/GbyI2GISK9 — Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) March 21, 2026

Groupe I

France

🚨𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗘𝗟 ! 𝗩𝗢𝗜𝗖𝗜 𝗟𝗘𝗦 𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗩𝗘𝗔𝗨𝗫 𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗧𝗦 𝗗𝗘 𝗟’𝗘𝗤𝗨𝗜𝗣𝗘 𝗗𝗘 𝗙𝗥𝗔𝗡𝗖𝗘 ! 🤩🇫🇷



ILS SONT SUBLIMES… 😍



Vous en pensez quoi les amis ? 👀 pic.twitter.com/qy7zqIFiWI — Instant Foot ⚽️ (@lnstantFoot) March 23, 2026

Sénégal

🚨 OFFICIEL ! 𝗣𝗨𝗠𝗔 𝗗𝗘́𝗩𝗢𝗜𝗟𝗘 𝗟𝗘𝗦 𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗩𝗘𝗔𝗨𝗫 𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗧𝗦 𝗗𝗨 𝗦𝗘́𝗡𝗘́𝗚𝗔𝗟 🇸🇳 𝗣𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗟𝗔 𝗖𝗢𝗨𝗣𝗘 𝗗𝗨 𝗠𝗢𝗡𝗗𝗘 (avec une seule étoile 🤨⭐️). pic.twitter.com/QswmmXTycf — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) March 20, 2026

Vainqueur de Irak - Bolivie/Suriname

Norvège

🇳🇴 Norway unleashed their Viking powers in their 2026 World Cup kits by Nike 🤩



The home jersey embraces the Norwegian flag, adding a subtle pattern inspired by Viking art seen in the Urnes Stave Church.



For the away shirt, the choice was a fearless blackout design, channeling… pic.twitter.com/Nb2PvH2l3c — Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) March 19, 2026

Groupe J

Argentine

Lionel Messi avec le nouveau maillot de l’Argentine 🇦🇷



𝗟𝗘 𝗙𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗜𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗦𝗘 ✨ pic.twitter.com/ioDgkhSg8b — Footballogue (@Footballogue) November 6, 2025

Argentina’s potential away jersey for the World Cup is absolutely stunning 🤩🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/D3Uq6f3eYT — We Are Messi 🔟 (@WeAreMessi) March 9, 2026

Algérie

Adidas dévoile le tout nouveau maillot domicile de l’Algérie 🇩🇿 pour la Coupe du Monde 2026 !



Un design inspiré des racines et de la fierté nationale, mêlant tradition et modernité. #TeamDZ#AdidasFootball#WorldCup2026pic.twitter.com/gwBTlkpC9x — Lassana Camara (@mauritaniefoot) November 5, 2025

🚨OFFICIEL : ADIDAS DÉVOILE LE MAILLOT EXTÉRIEUR DE L’ALGÉRIE POUR LA CDM ! 😍🇩🇿



🤔 Alors, c’est validé ? pic.twitter.com/pBRyAjoO7I — Algérie Football Média 🇩🇿 (@DZFOOTBALLDZ) March 20, 2026

Autriche

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗘𝗟 ! Puma dévoile le nouveau maillot domicile de l’Autriche pour la Coupe du Monde ! 🌍🇦🇹



📸 @pumafootballpic.twitter.com/Ovw7ByMYN2 — BeFootball (@_BeFootball) December 3, 2025

Jordanie

Groupe K

Portugal

Jersey home & away Timnas Portugal terbaru 🇵🇹



Terinspirasi dari ombak, perairan, dan laut. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/QkGok58wYS — FaktaBola (@FaktaSepakbola) March 20, 2026

Vainqueur de RD Congo - Nouvelle-Calédonie/Jamaïque

Ouzbékistan

Colombie

OFFICIEL 🚨!



LE MAILLOT DE LA COLOMBIE 🇨🇴 POUR LE MONDIAL 2026 👕🏆!



Une note sur /🔟 ? pic.twitter.com/bWpgkcb2k9 — Actu.Foot (@football_actufr) November 5, 2025

🚨 𝗢𝗙𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗘𝗟 ! 𝗔𝗗𝗜𝗗𝗔𝗦 𝗗𝗘́𝗩𝗢𝗜𝗟𝗘 𝗟𝗘 𝗡𝗢𝗨𝗩𝗘𝗔𝗨 𝗠𝗔𝗜𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗧 𝗘𝗫𝗧𝗘́𝗥𝗜𝗘𝗨𝗥 𝗗𝗘 𝗟𝗔 𝗖𝗢𝗟𝗢𝗠𝗕𝗜𝗘 !!! 🇨🇴💛



📸 @adidasfootballpic.twitter.com/r3uda4w5hP — BeFootball (@_BeFootball) March 20, 2026

Groupe L

Angleterre

That's some swag.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England unveiled their 2026 World Cup kits x Nike.



The home jersey comes in classic white, but adds a subtle pattern of elements tied to English football culture.



60 years after their 1966 WC title, the away shirt couldn’t be anything other than red.



Both… pic.twitter.com/StMRpoTuq6 — Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) March 20, 2026

Croatie



La Croatie dévoile ses maillots pour la Coupe du monde 2026 🇭🇷



Déjà disponibles ici https://t.co/FQqU2eoqeLpic.twitter.com/wTpFJGdZnr — cfslclub (@cfslclub) March 23, 2026

Ghana

🇬🇭 Ghana 2026 World Cup kits x Puma.



Heavy-patterned looks for the Black Stars.



🕸🧺 The home shirt delves into the spider-themed legend behind Kente cloth, while the away shirt echoes the vibrant life of Accra’s Makola Market. pic.twitter.com/acubK4ijK8 — Soccer Jersey News (@soccerjerseynws) March 20, 2026

Panamá