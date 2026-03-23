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Coupe du monde 2026 : voici les maillots de toutes les nations pour la compétition (photo)

Les premiers maillots ont été dévoilés à quelques mois du Mondial. [adidas]
Par CNEWS
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A quelques mois de la Coupe du monde 2026 de football (11 juin-19 juillet), les marques dévoilent au fur et à mesure les maillots des différentes sélections.

Groupe A

Mexique

 Afrique du Sud

 République de Corée

 Vainqueur de Tchéquie/République d'Irlande - Danemark/Macédoine du Nord

Groupe B

Canada
 

Vainqueur de Pays de Galles/Bosnie-et-Herzégovine - Italie/Irlande du Nord

Qatar 

 Suisse

Groupe C

Brésil

Maroc
 

Haïti

Écosse

 

Groupe D

États-Unis

Paraguay

Australie

Vainqueur de Slovaquie/Kosovo - Turquie/Roumanie

Groupe E

Allemagne

Curaçao

Côte d'Ivoire

Équateur

Groupe F

Pays-Bas

Japon
 

Vainqueur de Ukraine/Suède - Pologne/Albanie

Tunisie

Groupe G

Belgique

 

Égypte

RI Iran

Nouvelle-Zélande

Groupe H

Espagne

 

Cap-Vert

Arabie saoudite

 

Uruguay

Groupe I

France

Sénégal 

Vainqueur de Irak - Bolivie/Suriname

Norvège

Groupe J

Argentine

 

Algérie

 

Autriche

Jordanie

Groupe K

Portugal

Vainqueur de RD Congo - Nouvelle-Calédonie/Jamaïque

Ouzbékistan

Colombie

Groupe L

Angleterre

Croatie
 

Ghana

Panamá

Coupe du monde 2026Footballmaillots

À suivre aussi

La Tunisie a été éliminée dès la phase de groupes de la Coupe du monde 2026.
Coupe du monde 2026 : voici toutes les équipes éliminées dès la phase de groupes
L'Allemagne est assurée de terminer à la 1ère place de son groupe.
Coupe du monde 2026 : voici toutes les équipes qualifiées pour les 16es de finale
En directCoupe du monde 2026 : les Pays-Bas affronteront le Maroc 16e, le Japon sera opposé au Brésil

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