NBA : le calendrier complet de la finale entre les Spurs de San Antonio et les Knicks de New York

La finale NBA opposera Victor Wembanyama et les Spurs de San Antonio aux Knicks de New York avec les deux premiers matchs sur le parquet de la franchise texane.
Jeudi 4 juin
Match 1
2h30 (heure française) : San Antonio-New York
Samedi 6 juin
Match 2
2h30 (heure française) : San Antonio-New York
Mardi 9 juin
Match 3
2h30 (heure française) : New York-San Antonio
Jeudi 11 juin
Match 4
2h30 (heure française) : New York-San Antonio
Dimanche 14 juin
Match 5 (éventuel)
2h30 (heure française) : San Antonio-New York
Mardi 17 juin
Match 6 (éventuel)
2h30 (heure française) : New York-San Antonio
Samedi 20 juin
Match 7 (éventuel)
2h30 (heure française) : San Antonio-New York