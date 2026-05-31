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NBA : le calendrier complet de la finale entre les Spurs de San Antonio et les Knicks de New York

Victor Wembanyama et les Spurs affronteront les Knicks en finale NBA. Victor Wembanyama et les Spurs affronteront les Knicks en finale NBA. [Reuters]
Par CNEWS
Publié le - Mis à jour le

La finale NBA opposera Victor Wembanyama et les Spurs de San Antonio aux Knicks de New York avec les deux premiers matchs sur le parquet de la franchise texane.

Jeudi 4 juin

Match 1

2h30 (heure française) : San Antonio-New York

Samedi 6 juin

Match 2

2h30 (heure française) : San Antonio-New York

Mardi 9 juin

Match 3

2h30 (heure française) : New York-San Antonio

Jeudi 11 juin

Match 4

2h30 (heure française) : New York-San Antonio

Dimanche 14 juin

Match 5 (éventuel)

2h30 (heure française) : San Antonio-New York

Mardi 17 juin

Match 6 (éventuel)

2h30 (heure française) : New York-San Antonio

Samedi 20 juin

Match 7 (éventuel)

2h30 (heure française) : San Antonio-New York

BasketFinaleNBASpursSan AntonioNew York

À suivre aussi

NBA : les Spurs de Victor Wembanyama éliminent le champion en titre Oklahoma pour s’offrir une première finale depuis 2014
NBA : le tableau et les résultats complets des play-offs
Basket : voici le salaire historique que devrait toucher Tony Parker en tant qu’entraineur de l’ASVEL la saison prochaine

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