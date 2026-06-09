NBA : le calendrier et les résultats complets de la finale entre les Spurs de San Antonio et les Knicks de New York

La finale NBA oppose Victor Wembanyama et les Spurs de San Antonio aux Knicks de New York. Les Texans ont remporté la troisième manche et ne sont plus menés que 2-1.
Jeudi 4 juin
Match 1
San Antonio-New York : 95-105
Samedi 6 juin
Match 2
San Antonio-New York : 104-105
Mardi 9 juin
Match 3
New York-San Antonio : 111-115
Jeudi 11 juin
Match 4
2h30 (heure française) : New York-San Antonio
Dimanche 14 juin
Match 5 (éventuel)
2h30 (heure française) : San Antonio-New York
Mardi 17 juin
Match 6 (éventuel)
2h30 (heure française) : New York-San Antonio
Samedi 20 juin
Match 7 (éventuel)
2h30 (heure française) : San Antonio-New York