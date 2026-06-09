NBA : le calendrier et les résultats complets de la finale entre les Spurs de San Antonio et les Knicks de New York

La finale NBA oppose Victor Wembanyama et les Spurs de San Antonio aux Knicks de New York. Les Texans ont remporté la troisième manche et ne sont plus menés que 2-1.

Jeudi 4 juin

Match 1

San Antonio-New York : 95-105

Samedi 6 juin

Match 2

San Antonio-New York : 104-105

Mardi 9 juin

Match 3

New York-San Antonio : 111-115

Jeudi 11 juin

Match 4

2h30 (heure française) : New York-San Antonio

Dimanche 14 juin

Match 5 (éventuel)

2h30 (heure française) : San Antonio-New York

Mardi 17 juin

Match 6 (éventuel)

2h30 (heure française) : New York-San Antonio

Samedi 20 juin

Match 7 (éventuel)

2h30 (heure française) : San Antonio-New York