«Star Wars : l'ascension de Skywalker», les premières réactions sur Twitter

Avant la sortie du film le 18 décembre prochain, certains invités triés sur le volet ont pu découvrir le film à Los Angeles. Avant la sortie du film le 18 décembre prochain, certains invités triés sur le volet ont pu découvrir le film à Los Angeles. [The Walt Disney Company France / L'ascension de Skywalker]

Présenté lundi 16 décembre, à Los Angeles, à une poignée d'invités triés sur le volet, l'épisode final de la saga Star Wars «The rise of Skywalker» a convaincu le public. Les réactions dévoilées sur Twitter à l'issue de la projection font dans l'ensemble l'éloge de ce dernier volet de la saga.

«Wow», «incroyable», «étourdissant », «une fin parfaite»... les superlatifs ne manquent pas pour qualifier l'épisode final qui serait selon plusieurs twittos américains largement à la hauteur des attentes. 

Des critiques dans l'ensemble élogieuses 

Nombreux sont les tweets à souligner la réussite de ce dernier opus. Plusieurs avouant même avoir eu du mal à retenir leur émotion expliquant «avoir passé la seconde partie du film les yeux pleins de larmes».

Des ingrédients percutants 

Action, aventure, réponses tant attendues mais aussi espoir, clin d'oeil, émotion, humour... de nombreux ingrédients seraient réunis pour  séduire jusqu'aux fans. D'autres y voient un «film en forme d'hommage à la saga, bien conçu et bienvenu pour un épisode final».

De légères réserves 

Plus nuancés, certains déclarent toutefois que «ce n'est pas le meilleur des Star Wars, mais c'est le dernier », quand d'autres évoquent «une fin solide, portée par des performances efficaces qui plaira à la plupart des fans». Certains parlent même d'une «fin presque parfaite, malgré quelques réserves sur l'intrigue», évoquant toutefois «un film palpitant, émouvant, divertissant et parfois à couper le souffle», allant jusqu'à considérer ce nouvel opus comme «un ajout de taille dans l'univers de la saga».

A chacun son avis

Le mieux reste toutefois de se faire son propre avis, comme le souligne l'auteure de ce tweet, visiblement échaudée par les haters. Assurément, le meilleur conseil à suivre : «je n'ai pas de réaction sur le film, parce que je pense que c'est quelque chose de très personnel ! (et je suis fatiguée de me faire interpeller en ligne». Je dirais : j'aime toujours Reyn tout le monde devrait se bécoter (...) J'espère que vous allez aimer ! Et si ce n'est pas le cas, ça va aussi.»

