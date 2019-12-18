«Star Wars : l'ascension de Skywalker», les premières réactions sur Twitter

Présenté lundi 16 décembre, à Los Angeles, à une poignée d'invités triés sur le volet, l'épisode final de la saga Star Wars «The rise of Skywalker» a convaincu le public. Les réactions dévoilées sur Twitter à l'issue de la projection font dans l'ensemble l'éloge de ce dernier volet de la saga.

«Wow», «incroyable», «étourdissant », «une fin parfaite»... les superlatifs ne manquent pas pour qualifier l'épisode final qui serait selon plusieurs twittos américains largement à la hauteur des attentes.

Des critiques dans l'ensemble élogieuses

Nombreux sont les tweets à souligner la réussite de ce dernier opus. Plusieurs avouant même avoir eu du mal à retenir leur émotion expliquant «avoir passé la seconde partie du film les yeux pleins de larmes».

All I can say is “wow.”#StarWars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker is many things: horrifying, hopeful, violent, lowkey horny, and full of the right kind of fan service.





But most of all, it’s a fitting ending for this incredible, 40+ year-long saga. pic.twitter.com/pd2GEwI7O3 — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) December 17, 2019

Wow. Wow. Wow. #TheRiseOfSkywalker delivers. So much happens in this film it’s hard to get my head around. But it gets this epic ending right. So right. JJ Abrams and team nails it. And gives a whole new appreciation for The Last Jedi in the process. Please avoid sppolers! — Clayton Sandell (@Clayton_Sandell) December 17, 2019

#RiseofSkywalker is perfect. I think it may be my favorite of the new trilogy. So many surprises. So many tears. So much joy. @jjabrams stuck the landing and then some. Get ready. I’m still processing. So beyond incredible. That expression was after Daisy whispered nonsense to me pic.twitter.com/AgwBqrAYOY — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 17, 2019

Des ingrédients percutants

Action, aventure, réponses tant attendues mais aussi espoir, clin d'oeil, émotion, humour... de nombreux ingrédients seraient réunis pour séduire jusqu'aux fans. D'autres y voient un «film en forme d'hommage à la saga, bien conçu et bienvenu pour un épisode final».

Epic. All of it. #TheRiseofSkywalker is a terrific finale that is just stuffed with so much of everything. Action, adventure — answers!! — humor, heart, love, and grit. I spent the entire second half with tears in my eyes - a wonderful way to end the Skywalker story pic.twitter.com/K2NhHSGWzM — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 17, 2019

Just got done watching #StarWars #RiseOfSkywalker and all I can say is wow. WOW and WOW. It pays homage to all of the films and does a great job of wrapping up this epic story. Phenomenal in every way. — Xilla Valentine (@BlogXilla) December 17, 2019

De légères réserves

Plus nuancés, certains déclarent toutefois que «ce n'est pas le meilleur des Star Wars, mais c'est le dernier », quand d'autres évoquent «une fin solide, portée par des performances efficaces qui plaira à la plupart des fans». Certains parlent même d'une «fin presque parfaite, malgré quelques réserves sur l'intrigue», évoquant toutefois «un film palpitant, émouvant, divertissant et parfois à couper le souffle», allant jusqu'à considérer ce nouvel opus comme «un ajout de taille dans l'univers de la saga».

Tweeting through tears - #TheRiseofSkywalker isn’t the best Star Wars film, but it is the ULTIMATE Star Wars film. A truly stunning finale to a nine film saga. Only weird thing was the amount of screen time spent on characters wolfing down raw vidalia onions. I ADORED this movie. — ben mekler (@benmekler) December 17, 2019

#RiseofSkywalker is a near perfect ending to the legendary #starwars saga. Despite some questionable plot holes the movie is thrilling, emotional, fun and at times breathtaking. Don’t listen to the fanboys, this is a very worthy addition to the Star Wars canon. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/yEHs0CqxXo — Joe Weber (@GrubbsJoe) December 17, 2019

Honoured to have got the chance to attend the world premiere of #RiseofSkywalker





The movie is a solid end to this trilogy - strong performances, great cinematography, and plenty of emotional twists along the way. I think most SW fans will be content with this ending — Science Bros (@ScienceBros2012) December 17, 2019

A chacun son avis

Le mieux reste toutefois de se faire son propre avis, comme le souligne l'auteure de ce tweet, visiblement échaudée par les haters. Assurément, le meilleur conseil à suivre : «je n'ai pas de réaction sur le film, parce que je pense que c'est quelque chose de très personnel ! (et je suis fatiguée de me faire interpeller en ligne». Je dirais : j'aime toujours Reyn tout le monde devrait se bécoter (...) J'espère que vous allez aimer ! Et si ce n'est pas le cas, ça va aussi.»