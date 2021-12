Barack Obama : l’ex-président américain donne ses conseils de lecture de l’année

La tradition se poursuit. Comme chaque année, Barack Obama a tweeté et livré ses recommandations culturelles de l’année.

Over the next few days, I'll share my annual list of favorite books, music, and movies. Art always sustains and nourishes the soul. But for me, music and storytelling felt especially urgent during this pandemic year. I'll start by sharing some of my favorite books of 2021: pic.twitter.com/Ewo2sIc7WM

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 15, 2021