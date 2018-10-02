Facebook Twitter
récompense

Le Français Gérard Mourou et deux autres scientifiques décrochent le prix Nobel de physique 2018

[Capture Twitter]

Le Français Gérard Mourou, Arthur Ashkin et Donna Strickland ont décroché mardi le prix Nobel de physique 2018 pour leurs travaux sur la physique des lasers et leurs applications.

