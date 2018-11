Yémen : la fillette en une du New York Times est morte de malnutrition

C'est Michael Slackman, reporter international pour le quotidien américain, qui a annoncé la triste nouvelle, via Twitter.

I am sorry to report that Amal Hussain is dead. The 7-year-old, featured in a searing photograph by @tylerhicksphoto, died from malnutrition caused by the Saudi led war against Yemen. “My heart is broken,” her mother said. Amal Hussain, 2011-2018 https://t.co/FQfPmMP6de

— Michael Slackman (@meslackman) 1 novembre 2018