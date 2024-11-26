Ligue des champions : le classement complet après les premiers matchs de la 5e journée

Après les premiers matchs de la 5e journée, l'Inter Milan s'est emparé de la tête du classement de la Ligue des champions devant le FC Barcelone. Premier club français, Monaco occupe la 6e place, Brest est 9e, Lille et le PSG sont respectivement 17e et 26e.
Classement de Ligue des champions
1. Inter Milan (ITA) 13 points
2. FC Barcelone (ESP) 12 points
3. Liverpool (ANG) 12 points
4. Atalanta Bergame (ITA) 11 points
5. Bayer Leverkusen (ALL) 10 points
6. Monaco (FRA) 10 points
7. Arsenal (ANG) 10 points
8. Sporting Portugal (POR) 10 points
9. Brest (FRA) 10 points
10. Borussia Dortmund (ALL) 9 points
11. Bayern Munich (ALL) 9 points
12. Aston Villa (ANG) 9 points
13. Atlético Madrid (ESP) 6 points
14. AC Milan (ITA) 6 points
15. Manchester City (ANG) 8 points
16. Juventus Turin (ITA) 7 points
17. Lille (FRA) 7 points
18. Celtic Glasgow (ECO) 7 points
19. Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 7 points
20. Feyenoord (PB) 7 points
21. Real Madrid (ESP) 6 points
22. Benfica (POR) 6 points
23. Club Bruges (BEL) 6 points
24. PSV Eindhoven (PB) 5 points
25. Stuttgart (ALL) 4 points
26. Paris SG (FRA) 4 points
27. Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 4 points
28. Sparta Prague (TCH) 4 points
29. Gérone (ESP) 3 points
30. RB Salzbourg (AUT) 3 points
31. Bologne (ITA) 1 point
32. Sturm Graz (AUT) 0 point
33. RB Leipzig (ALL) 0 point
34. Etoile rouge de Belgrade (SRB) 0 point
35. Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 0 point
36. Young Boys (SUI) 0 point