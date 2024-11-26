Dernière minute
Ligue des champions : le classement complet après les premiers matchs de la 5e journée

Monaco occupe la 6e place du classement avant de recevoir Benfica. Monaco occupe la 6e place du classement avant de recevoir Benfica. [SUSA / Icon Sport]
Par CNEWS
Publié le - Mis à jour le

Après les premiers matchs de la 5e journée, l'Inter Milan s'est emparé de la tête du classement de la Ligue des champions devant le FC Barcelone. Premier club français, Monaco occupe la 6e place, Brest est 9e, Lille et le PSG sont respectivement 17e et 26e.

Classement de Ligue des champions

1. Inter Milan (ITA) 13 points

2. FC Barcelone (ESP) 12 points

3. Liverpool (ANG) 12 points

4. Atalanta Bergame (ITA) 11 points

5. Bayer Leverkusen (ALL) 10 points

6. Monaco (FRA) 10 points

7. Arsenal (ANG) 10 points

8. Sporting Portugal (POR) 10 points

9. Brest (FRA) 10 points

10. Borussia Dortmund (ALL) 9 points

11. Bayern Munich (ALL) 9 points

12. Aston Villa (ANG) 9 points

13. Atlético Madrid (ESP) 6 points

14. AC Milan (ITA) 6 points

15. Manchester City (ANG) 8 points

16. Juventus Turin (ITA) 7 points

17. Lille (FRA) 7 points

18. Celtic Glasgow (ECO) 7 points

19. Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 7 points

20. Feyenoord (PB) 7 points

21. Real Madrid (ESP) 6 points

22. Benfica (POR) 6 points

23. Club Bruges (BEL) 6 points

24. PSV Eindhoven (PB) 5 points

25. Stuttgart (ALL) 4 points

26. Paris SG (FRA) 4 points

27. Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 4 points

28. Sparta Prague (TCH) 4 points

29. Gérone (ESP) 3 points

30. RB Salzbourg (AUT) 3 points

31. Bologne (ITA) 1 point

32. Sturm Graz (AUT) 0 point

33. RB Leipzig (ALL) 0 point

34. Etoile rouge de Belgrade (SRB) 0 point

35. Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 0 point

36. Young Boys (SUI) 0 point

Ligue des ChampionsFootballSportClassement

