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Ligue Europa : le programme TV complet des barrages aller

Le Losc accueille les Serbes de l'Etoile Rouge de Belgrade. [Pressinphoto / Icon Sport]
Par CNEWS
Publié le - Mis à jour le

Les barrages aller de la Ligue Europa, avec notamment Lille-Etoile Rouge de Belgrade, se disputent ce jeudi 19 février. Voici le programme TV complet.

Jeudi 19 février

18h45 : Fenerbahçe - Nottingham Forest sur CANAL+ FOOT

18h45 : PAOK Athènes - Celta Vigo sur CANAL+ SPORT

18h45 : Dinamo Zagreb - KRC Genk sur CANAL+ LIVE

18h45 : SK Brann - Bologne sur CANAL+ LIVE 

18h45 : Multiplex sur CANAL+ SPORT 360

21h00 :  Lille - Etoile Rouge de Belgrade sur CANAL+ FOOT

21h00 :  Celtic Glasgow Stuttgart sur CANAL+ SPORT

21h00 : Panathinaikos - Viktoria Plzen sur CANAL+ LIVE

21h00 : Ludogorets - Ferencvaros sur CANAL+ LIVE

21h00 : Multiplex sur CANAL+ SPORT 360

Ligue EuropaprogrammeFootball

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