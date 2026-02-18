Ligue Europa : le programme TV complet des barrages aller

Les barrages aller de la Ligue Europa, avec notamment Lille-Etoile Rouge de Belgrade, se disputent ce jeudi 19 février. Voici le programme TV complet.
Jeudi 19 février
18h45 : Fenerbahçe - Nottingham Forest sur CANAL+ FOOT
18h45 : PAOK Athènes - Celta Vigo sur CANAL+ SPORT
18h45 : Dinamo Zagreb - KRC Genk sur CANAL+ LIVE
18h45 : SK Brann - Bologne sur CANAL+ LIVE
18h45 : Multiplex sur CANAL+ SPORT 360
21h00 : Lille - Etoile Rouge de Belgrade sur CANAL+ FOOT
21h00 : Celtic Glasgow Stuttgart sur CANAL+ SPORT
21h00 : Panathinaikos - Viktoria Plzen sur CANAL+ LIVE
21h00 : Ludogorets - Ferencvaros sur CANAL+ LIVE
21h00 : Multiplex sur CANAL+ SPORT 360