La surprenante collab Barbie X Basquiat arrive en France

Costume over size paré d’œuvres de Basquiat, dreadlocks emblématiques de l’artiste, couronne sur la tête…la Barbie imaginée par Mattel pour rendre hommage au street artist New-Yorkais pionnier du mouvement underground, dévoilée le 15 avril dernier, est désormais disponible dans l’Hexagone. Elle reprend tous les codes de l’artiste.

Plus de 60 ans après la création de leur célèbre poupée, tour à tour astronaute, scientifique, politicienne… la maison Mattel, qui a régulièrement rendu hommage aux personnalités ayant marqué l’histoire, célèbre une nouvelle figure du monde de l’art. Après Keith Haring, Andy Warhol mais aussi Versace ou encore Karl Lagerfeld, elle signe une figurine inspirée par l’univers du peintre américain Jean-Michel Basquiat (1960-1988), pionnier de l’art contemporain.

Une identité clairement affirmée

Et tout y est. Carlyle Nuera, le designer en chef de chez Mattel, a retranscrit tout ce qui fait l’identité de Basquiat pour créer cette poupée iconique. « Basquiat lui-même avait un tel look et j’ai voulu le réinterpréter pour Barbie », expliquait-il sur son compte Instagram, en avril dernier, lors de la présentation de cette nouvelle Barbie Signature. « Il avait l’habitude de porter des costumes, parfois même peints, donc j’ai habillé Barbie d’un costume, lui donnant une coupe super oversize pour évoquer l’ambiance des années 1980, qui ont été les années d’apogée de Basquiat », poursuivait-il.

Un costume qui retrace à coups de graffs et d’œuvres emblématiques - de « Untitled (skull) » (1981), « Red King » (1981), « Big Joy » (1984), « Self-portrait » (1984) en passant par sa signature «SAMO» entres autres - toute la carrière de l'artiste décédé en 1988, à 27 ans. Et ce, sans omettre la symbolique couronne, élément récurrent dans le travail de Basquiat, transposée pour l’occasion en 3D. Une figurine arty, créée en collaboration avec Artestar, agence new yorkaise en charge des licenses de l'artiste, désormais commercialisée en France.

Retrouvez toute l'actu Conso ICI