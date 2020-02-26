Après 11 ans d'absence, la chanteuse Duffy, interprète de «Mercy», révèle avoir été violée, droguée et séquestrée

Disparue des écrans radar peu après son album Rockferry (2008), la chanteuse Duffy, interprète du célèbre morceau Mercy, est sortie du silence mardi 25 février. Sur son compte Instagram, elle révèle avoir été violée, droguée et retenue prisonnière pendant plusieurs jours.
Un calvaire abject qui l'a plongée dans une profonde dépression. A l'issue de nombreuses années de convalescence passées à se reconstruire, la chanteuse galloise, un temps comparée à Amy Winehouse, semble aujourd'hui prête à entamer un nouveau chapitre de sa vie.
C'est en tout cas ce que laisse à penser son post publié sur les réseaux sociaux. «Je ne peux pas expliquer pourquoi c'est le bon moment pour moi de parler. C'est en tout cas excitant et libérateur», écrit-elle.
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
«J'ai été violée, droguée et maintenue en captivité pendant plusieurs jours. Bien sûr, j'ai survécu mais cela a pris du temps» poursuit Aimée Anne Duffy, aujourd'hui âgée de 35 ans.
Celle dont Rockferry fut l'album le plus vendu de l'année 2008 au Royaume-Uni, promet d'apporter davantage de détails sur sa période de captivité dans une interview à venir dans les prochaines semaines.