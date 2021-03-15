Oscars 2021 : voici la liste complète des nominations

Alors que la cérémonie des Oscars a été repoussée en raison de la pandémie et se tiendra le 25 avril prochain, les nominations de cette 93e édition ont été dévoilées ce lundi par l'Académie. Le film «Mank» de David Fincher, avec Gary Oldman, fait figure de favori avec dix nominations.
Meilleur film
Nomadland
Mank
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
Les Sept de Chicago
Meilleur réalisateur
Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
David Fincher (Mank)
Thomas Vinterberg (Drunk)
Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
Meilleure actrice
Viola Davis (Le blues de Ma Rainey)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)
Andra Day (The United Stats vs Billie Holiday)
Meilleur acteur
Chadwick Boseman (Le blues de Ma Rainey)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Steven Yeun (Minari)
Meilleur second rôle féminin
Han Ye-Ri (Dinari)
Maria Bakalova (Borat 2)
Glenn Close (Une ode américaine)
OIivia Colman (The Father)
Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Meilleur second rôle masculin
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Sacha Baron Cohen (Les Sept de Chicago)
Leslie Odom JR. (One Night In Miami)
Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal)
Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Meilleur scénario original
Les Sept de Chicago
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Sound Of Metal
Meilleure scénario adapté
Nomadland
The Father
Borat 2
One Night In Miami
Le tigre blanc
Meilleur film d'animation
Soul
En avant
Shaun le mouton le film : la ferme contre-attaque
Le peuple loup
Voyage vers la lune
Meilleur film étranger
Drunk
Better Days
Collective
L'homme qui a vendu sa peau
Quo Vadis, Aida ?
Meilleure photo
Nomadland
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
La mission
Les Sept de Chicago
Meilleure musique
Soul
Minari
La mission
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Meilleure chanson
One Night In Miami
Judas And The Black Messiah
La vie devant soi
Eurovision Song Contest : The Story Of Fire Saga
Les Sept de Chicago