Cinéma

Oscars 2021 : voici la liste complète des nominations

Par Charlotte Marsal -
Mis à jour le Publié le
Les 10.000 votants ont été obligés de visionner les films sur la plate-forme de l'Académie des Oscars, crise sanitaire oblige. [© Robyn Beck / AFP]

Alors que la cérémonie des Oscars a été repoussée en raison de la pandémie et se tiendra le 25 avril prochain, les nominations de cette 93e édition ont été dévoilées ce lundi par l'Académie. Le film «Mank» de David Fincher, avec Gary Oldman, fait figure de favori avec dix nominations.

Meilleur film

Nomadland

Mank

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

Les Sept de Chicago

Meilleur réalisateur

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

David Fincher (Mank)

Thomas Vinterberg (Drunk)

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Meilleure actrice

Viola Davis (Le blues de Ma Rainey)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces Of A Woman)

Andra Day (The United Stats vs Billie Holiday)

Meilleur acteur

Chadwick Boseman (Le blues de Ma Rainey)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Riz Ahmed (Sound Of Metal)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Steven Yeun (Minari)

Meilleur second rôle féminin

Han Ye-Ri (Dinari)

Maria Bakalova (Borat 2)

Glenn Close (Une ode américaine)

OIivia Colman (The Father)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Meilleur second rôle masculin

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Sacha Baron Cohen (Les Sept de Chicago)

Leslie Odom JR. (One Night In Miami)

Paul Raci (Sound Of Metal)

Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Meilleur scénario original

Les Sept de Chicago

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

Meilleure scénario adapté

Nomadland

The Father

Borat 2

One Night In Miami

Le tigre blanc

Meilleur film d'animation

Soul

En avant

Shaun le mouton le film : la ferme contre-attaque

Le peuple loup

Voyage vers la lune

Meilleur film étranger

Drunk

Better Days

Collective

L'homme qui a vendu sa peau

Quo Vadis, Aida ?

Meilleure photo

Nomadland

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

La mission

Les Sept de Chicago

Meilleure musique

Soul

Minari

La mission

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Meilleure chanson

One Night In Miami

Judas And The Black Messiah

La vie devant soi

Eurovision Song Contest : The Story Of Fire Saga

Les Sept de Chicago

