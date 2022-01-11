Facebook Twitter
inondations

Intempéries : les images impressionnantes de la Garonne en crue

Par CNEWS
Mis à jour le Publié le
A Toulouse, la Garonne a atteint une hauteur de 4,20 m ce mardi matin, un niveau proche de celui atteint lors des inondations de juin 2020. [Photo D'illustration/ NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP]

Les cinq départements, placés en vigilance rouge lundi 10 janvier, sont repassés en vigilance orange ce mardi matin. Au total, huit départements étaient ce mardi concernés par cette alerte orange.

A Toulouse, la Garonne a atteint aujourd'hui une hauteur de 4,20 m, un niveau proche de celui franchi lors des inondations de juin 2020.

Sur Twitter, les internautes ont alimenté le flux de vidéos impressionnantes montrant les dégâts.

IntempériesGaronneMétéoCrues

