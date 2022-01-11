Intempéries : les images impressionnantes de la Garonne en crue

Les cinq départements, placés en vigilance rouge lundi 10 janvier, sont repassés en vigilance orange ce mardi matin. Au total, huit départements étaient ce mardi concernés par cette alerte orange.
A Toulouse, la Garonne a atteint aujourd'hui une hauteur de 4,20 m, un niveau proche de celui franchi lors des inondations de juin 2020.
Sur Twitter, les internautes ont alimenté le flux de vidéos impressionnantes montrant les dégâts.
la Garonne en furie a totalement recouvert les quais ce lundi après-midi à Toulouse ! pic.twitter.com/lnhpZbomTy
Pour ceux qui n’ont pas le son, voici au moins l’image
Avant ce #TFCASNL, la Garonne est… marron pic.twitter.com/An4db4UjAo
Sunday 40 cm of snow in the valley d aran yesterday raining all day.
today the garonne overflowed in saint beat pic.twitter.com/wkxgpYUGTS
the Garonne River, the water level rose to a height of 4.31 meters, the highest level since June 2000. Toulouse. France #flood #flooding #floods #FlashFlood #heavyrain #HeavyRains #tormenta #thunderstorm #rainfall #alluvione #lluvias #lluvia pic.twitter.com/WOZ8xvOcEG
C'est la crue jour 2#Toulouse #Garonne pic.twitter.com/WkwNtWx3rd
