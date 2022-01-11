Intempéries : les images impressionnantes de la Garonne en crue

Les cinq départements, placés en vigilance rouge lundi 10 janvier, sont repassés en vigilance orange ce mardi matin. Au total, huit départements étaient ce mardi concernés par cette alerte orange.

A Toulouse, la Garonne a atteint aujourd'hui une hauteur de 4,20 m, un niveau proche de celui franchi lors des inondations de juin 2020.

Sur Twitter, les internautes ont alimenté le flux de vidéos impressionnantes montrant les dégâts.

Sunday 40 cm of snow in the valley d aran yesterday raining all day.



today the garonne overflowed in saint beat pic.twitter.com/wkxgpYUGTS

— florenci sulla (@FlorenciSulla) January 11, 2022