Taylor Swift s'engage en politique

Plutôt discrète sur le plan politique, la chanteuse Taylor Swift a effectué une priste de position remarquée. L’Américaine a expliqué lundi, dans un post sur Instagram, pourquoi elle comptait voter pour les démocrates dans son fief du Tennessee.
A moins d’un mois des élections de mi-mandat aux États-Unis, le 6 novembre, l’interprète de Shake it Off a tenu à étayer son choix de voter contre la candidate républicaine : Marsha Blackburn.
I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent. I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway. So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting!
«Elle a voté contre l’égalité des salaires pour les femmes. Elle a voté contre (une loi) qui tentent de mettre les femmes à l’abri des violences domestiques », a notamment écrit Taylor Swift. L’an dernier, l’artiste de 28 ans avait gagné un procès à Denver pour agression sexuelle contre le DJ, Davie Mueller.
« Elle pense que les commerces peuvent légitimement refuser des services aux couples homos et elles pensent que (les couples homos) ne devraient pas avoir le droit de se marier», a regretté la chanteuse.
Pas les valeurs de SON Tennessee
«Ce ne sont pas les valeurs de MON Tennessee», a martelé la chanteuse aux 10 Grammy Awards. Elle a donc pris la décision de voter pour « Phil Bredesen au Sénat et Jim Cooper à la Chambre des représentants», les candidats démocrates.
«Beaucoup d'entre nous» ne «trouveront jamais un candidat ou parti avec lequel ils sont d'accord à 100%», mais «nous devons quand même voter», a conclu Taylor Swift.