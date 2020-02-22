Facebook Twitter
Violences

Harcèlement de Quaden : une théorie prétend que le jeune garçon a en fait 18 ans

Par CNEWS -
Mis à jour le Publié le
[FACEBOOK]

Des internautes ont fait naître une théorie selon laquelle Quaden, l'enfant de 9 ans atteint de nanisme et harcelé par ses camarades de classe, aurait en réalité 18 ans. Ils dénoncent un coup monté.

Une hypothèse basée sur de simples montages photos de l'Australien et leurs interprétations, très subjectives.

Face à ces commentaires, de nombreux témoignages de proches du petit garçon n'ont pas tardé à fleurir pour certifier l'âge réel de Quaden. Un rapide coup d'oeil sur la page @TeamQuaden tenue par sa maman (et notamment sur la chronologie des publications), semble en effet attester que le jeune Australien a bien 9 ans.

