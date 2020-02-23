Harcèlement de Quaden : une théorie prétend que le jeune garçon a en fait 18 ans

Des internautes ont fait naître une théorie selon laquelle Quaden, l'enfant de 9 ans atteint de nanisme et harcelé par ses camarades de classe, aurait en réalité 18 ans. Ils dénoncent un coup monté.
Une hypothèse basée sur de simples montages photos de l'Australien et leurs interprétations, très subjectives.
wtf is this ? hes 18? and an actor? #QuadenBayles pic.twitter.com/301MlLdTma
— shanrrr (@shanohni) February 21, 2020
IMO whether Quaden Bayles is really 9 or 18, obviously something is very wrong with this story. Like why is a 9-year-old throwing up the middle finger in photos? Why is he drinking alcohol in some pictures at 9? Why does he look like he could beat me up if we ever got in a fight? pic.twitter.com/25xLimkXE7
— Dr. Destiny (@DrDestiny) February 21, 2020
He is 18. All the proof is on Instagram. His bio states he's an actor and a punk. https://t.co/IEobQboi4o
— Samantha (@justpipertoo) February 21, 2020
Face à ces commentaires, de nombreux témoignages de proches du petit garçon n'ont pas tardé à fleurir pour certifier l'âge réel de Quaden. Un rapide coup d'oeil sur la page @TeamQuaden tenue par sa maman (et notamment sur la chronologie des publications), semble en effet attester que le jeune Australien a bien 9 ans.
He’s a kid. pic.twitter.com/4SANAMHtGB
— Sailor (@BlissfulTaste) February 21, 2020