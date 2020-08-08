Facebook Twitter
Explosions à Beyrouth : des habitants de grandes métropoles imaginent l'impact dans leur ville

Le bilan humain fait actuellement état de 154 morts et plus de 5.000 blessés[STR / AFP]

Quelles auraient été les conséquences si les explosions de Beyrouth avaient eu lieu dans une grande métropole ? C'est la question que se posent de nombreux internautes sur les réseaux sociaux après le drame qui a coûté la vie à plus de 150 personnes.

Le souffle de la déflagration provoquée par les explosions à Beyrouth était d'une telle puissance que des bâtiments situés dans un rayon de 4 kilomètres ont été détruits. Les dégâts s'élèvent à plus de 3 milliards de dollars et dans cette ville de 2.4 millions d'habitants, environ 300.000 personnes sont désormais à la rue. 

Sur les réseaux sociaux, plusieurs utilisateurs ont imaginé les dégâts qu'aurait provoqué une telle onde de choc dans leur ville. 

New york

Los Angeles

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I, like many other Lebanese in the diaspora, have been unable to eat/sleep/work the past few days as apocalyptic images and videos of my hometown’s destruction have besieged social media and permanently etched themselves into my mind. In order to continue collecting essential funds for disaster relief, I want to illustrate to those living in Southern California what the widespread destruction of Beirut looks like once superimposed over maps of Los Angeles, San Diego, and Orange County. By no means am I an illustrator and the maps are not 100% accurate scale, but I am desperate to convey in any way that I can how bad it really is back home, and why Beirut needs your help now more than ever. • Los Angeles - If the blast were to have occurred at the Venice Board Walk, it’s effects would have been felt everywhere from Calabasas, to North Hollywood, to Downtown, to Torrence. • San Diego - If the blast were to have occurred at PetCo Park in Downtown, it’s effects would have been felt everywhere from La Jolla, to El Cajon, to Chula Vista, and even to Tijuana, Mexico. • Orange County - If the blast were to have occurred at the Newport Harbor Pier, it’s effects would have been felt everywhere from Seal Beach, to Disneyland, to Mission Viejo, to Dana Point. • The blast caused windows to be blown out up to 15 miles away from the port, it was heard by people in Cyprus 100 miles away, and it has made over 300,000 homeless overnight. The exact death toll is not yet confirmed as many are still missing, covid is on the rise, and with the destruction of the port, food shortages are inevitable. People of SoCal and beyond, please reach into your pockets and considering donating to either @lebaneseredcross or @impact.lebanon. You can also check out the link in my bio to find local NGOs which you can donate to directly. I am also collecting funds at my venmo (jad-essayli) which I will be distributing between two amazing NGOs @beitelbaraka and @offre.joie.

Une publication partagée par Jad Essayli (@jad_essayli) le

Toronto

Vancouver

Londres

Cork

Prague

Hong Kong

Manille

Pour rappel, les explosions de Beyrouth auraient été provoquées par plusieurs tonnes de nitrate d'ammonium stockées depuis six ans dans un entrepôt du port de la ville. Le bilan humain fait actuellement état de 154 morts et plus de 5.000 blessés.

