Explosions à Beyrouth : des habitants de grandes métropoles imaginent l'impact dans leur ville

Quelles auraient été les conséquences si les explosions de Beyrouth avaient eu lieu dans une grande métropole ? C'est la question que se posent de nombreux internautes sur les réseaux sociaux après le drame qui a coûté la vie à plus de 150 personnes.

Le souffle de la déflagration provoquée par les explosions à Beyrouth était d'une telle puissance que des bâtiments situés dans un rayon de 4 kilomètres ont été détruits. Les dégâts s'élèvent à plus de 3 milliards de dollars et dans cette ville de 2.4 millions d'habitants, environ 300.000 personnes sont désormais à la rue.

Sur les réseaux sociaux, plusieurs utilisateurs ont imaginé les dégâts qu'aurait provoqué une telle onde de choc dans leur ville.

New york

The Beirut blast radius if it was London or New York.





Perspective is everything. pic.twitter.com/9ntDKVs0C0 — Arnav Mody (@arnavmody) August 6, 2020

Los Angeles

Toronto

I think it is important to ask @JohnTory @fordnation @JustinTrudeau if things are secure at our ports. This is what the blast would look like over Toronto if the Beirut explosion happened here. pic.twitter.com/T81oW2qPgC — Sean Woolven (@SeanWoolven) August 6, 2020

Vancouver

Londres

That’s one hell of a bang! Following the Beirut blast, this is how far the damage would have spread if it had gone off in the centre of London. Smashed windows have been reported up to 15 miles away. That’s the equivalent of the centre of London to Epsom. pic.twitter.com/glyUQuVx1O — Sgt S G (@Para_Medic10) August 5, 2020

Cork

Beirut explosion on Cork map: Understanding the scale of devastating Lebanon blasthttps://t.co/TVDjxhjq2Q — Cork Beo (@corkbeo) August 7, 2020

Prague

Imagine the Beirut explosion would happen in Prague - this map shows what the scale and impact would be.@hosekj @al_horalistani @surowicz might be interested.



Thanks to my Lebanese friend Camille for making this for us. pic.twitter.com/6MPF2DQR1O — Dominik Presl (@DominikPresl) August 6, 2020

Hong Kong

To help you understand the true scale of the explosion in Beirut, here is a map showing the would-be impact area if it happened in Mong Kok: https://t.co/JTGIDvoSRK — Murkrow (@ginkgogoes) August 5, 2020

Manille

2020 BEIRUT EXPLOSION RADIUS





To give us a better perspective on the extent of the deadly, we overlain the reported blast distances (see references) in Metro Manila — with Kilometer 0 in Rizal Park, Manila as the center (corresponding to Port of Beirut). [Thread] pic.twitter.com/9aBdFaindS — EarthShakerPH (@earthshakerph) August 6, 2020

Pour rappel, les explosions de Beyrouth auraient été provoquées par plusieurs tonnes de nitrate d'ammonium stockées depuis six ans dans un entrepôt du port de la ville. Le bilan humain fait actuellement état de 154 morts et plus de 5.000 blessés.