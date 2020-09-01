Vidéo : la profonde tristesse d'un alligator après son nourrissage complètement raté

Le Web s'émeut parfois d'un rien, en atteste une vidéo montrant un alligator qui connaît actuellement une viralité saisissante.
Après avoir échoué à engloutir l'imposante partie de poulet que lui tendait son soigneur pour le nourrir, ledit reptile, «tout penaud», a préféré s'eclipser en fuyant à l'eau plutôt que de manger le bout de viande reposant à quelques centimètres de lui sur le sol.
Evidemment, il n'en fallait pas plus pour faire fleurir une série de commentaires aussi attendrissants que compassionnels à l'égard de l'animal «frustré».
How cute is Seven fumbling the chicken and getting embarrassed! This video is from last year but has recently gained popularity! You'll notice Seven is green in this video, that's just an algae accumulation from the pump being broken that week, it's totally normal and does not affect the gators in any way. They have it in the wild all the time. But it does bring up the point, there are actually NO GREEN GATORS!! even though they're portrayed green in every cartoon and animation, they do not have green skin! Black, gray, yellows, oranges in their patterns, but no green. The only green you'll see is from algae like this.
Le reptile en question est un alligator appartenant à l'Everglades Holiday Park (Floride). La scène a été filmée l'an passé mais fut relayée il y a seulement quelques jours sur le compte Instagram du soigneur de l'animal.