Une ancienne candidate de téléréalité défigurée après une agression à Ibiza

Photos et vidéos à l'appui. L'ancienne candidate des «Princes et princesses de l'amour», Yasmine Pierards, a été violemment frappée et défigurée par un homme après une fête improvisée chez elle.
Elle a raconté son histoire sur son compte Instagram, le 11 août dernier.
Ok so first of all I wanted to keep this a secret and don’t post it at all. But I feel like I need to use my platform to spread awareness about assault. It all started as a little stupid after party at my place. At the end of the party I wanted everyone to go home but there was one person (I saw him once because we have mutual friends) that didn’t wanted to go home because he wanted to sleep at my place. He was sleeping on the couch so I woke him up and told him that he needed to leave. He acted confused and instead of going home he went straight to my bedroom and locked the door. I wanted to call the police but my phone was in the room with him. I was getting scared because he was still at my place so I kept telling him that he needed to leave. He openend the door and went to my living room again, I told him that I really wanted him to leave. Then he lost his shit and punched me in the face multiple times, I immediately felt that my nose was broken and couldn’t do anything to protect myself. He kept punching me als I fell on the ground, as I was laying on the ground he kept hitting and kicking me all over my body. I was so scared when all the blood was dripping of my face and at that point I crawled to my apartment hall where I asked my neighbours to call the police. The guy came and sat there with me in the hallway and told me it was my own fault because I wanted him to leave. The police and people from the hospital came and took me to the hospital. The police took him to jail where he was in for 5-6h and is free now. I was in the hospital for 2 days, my nose is broken, I have a concussion and my eye is fucked. I feel like shit but still so lucky because this could end up much worse. I’m taking a little break from social media. Karma will get him and I’ll take further steps for justice. Love you guys. 🤍 PLEASE BE CAREFUL WITH WHO YOU TRUST.
Alors qu'elle organisait une petite after party chez elle, Yasmine Pierards a été violemment agressée par un homme. Cet «un ami d'ami» s'était endormi sur le canapé. Une fois la soirée terminée, la jeune femme lui a demandé de quitter les lieux, mais «au lieu de le faire, il est allé dans ma chambre et a verrouillé la porte derrière lui», explique-t-elle sur Instagram.
Et c'est remarquant que l'individu s'était enfermé avec son téléphone portable que la jeune femme a compris qu’elle ne pourrait pas appeler la police en cas de danger. «J’ai alors commencé à lui crier dessus», écrit-elle.
Et c’est à ce moment-là que l’homme aurait perdu son sang-froid. «Il m’a frappée à plusieurs reprises. J'ai senti mon nez se casser et le sang couler sur mon visage». Ajoutant : «il a continué à me frapper jusqu'à ce que je tombe au sol et a continué à me donner des coups de pieds dans tout le corps».
Sans perdre son calme, l'agresseur s'est ensuite assis tranquillement et lui a dit que c'était de sa faute si elle était dans cet état. A l'arrivée de la police, la jeune femme a été transportée à l'hôpital, où elle a passé 2 jours.. Elle a le nez cassé, une commotion cérébrale et un oeil sévèrement abîmé.
Quant à son agresseur, il a été arrêté puis relâché par la police.