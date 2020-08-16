Une ancienne candidate de téléréalité défigurée après une agression à Ibiza

Photos et vidéos à l'appui. L'ancienne candidate des «Princes et princesses de l'amour», Yasmine Pierards, a été violemment frappée et défigurée par un homme après une fête improvisée chez elle.

Elle a raconté son histoire sur son compte Instagram, le 11 août dernier.

Alors qu'elle organisait une petite after party chez elle, Yasmine Pierards a été violemment agressée par un homme. Cet «un ami d'ami» s'était endormi sur le canapé. Une fois la soirée terminée, la jeune femme lui a demandé de quitter les lieux, mais «au lieu de le faire, il est allé dans ma chambre et a verrouillé la porte derrière lui», explique-t-elle sur Instagram.

Et c'est remarquant que l'individu s'était enfermé avec son téléphone portable que la jeune femme a compris qu’elle ne pourrait pas appeler la police en cas de danger. «J’ai alors commencé à lui crier dessus», écrit-elle.

Et c’est à ce moment-là que l’homme aurait perdu son sang-froid. «Il m’a frappée à plusieurs reprises. J'ai senti mon nez se casser et le sang couler sur mon visage». Ajoutant : «il a continué à me frapper jusqu'à ce que je tombe au sol et a continué à me donner des coups de pieds dans tout le corps».

Sans perdre son calme, l'agresseur s'est ensuite assis tranquillement et lui a dit que c'était de sa faute si elle était dans cet état. A l'arrivée de la police, la jeune femme a été transportée à l'hôpital, où elle a passé 2 jours.. Elle a le nez cassé, une commotion cérébrale et un oeil sévèrement abîmé.

Quant à son agresseur, il a été arrêté puis relâché par la police.