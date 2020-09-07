L’influenceur beauté Ethan Peters est mort à l’âge de 17 ans

L'influenceur beauté Ethan Peters, connu sous le nom d’«Ethan is Supreme» sur les réseaux sociaux, est mort à l’âge de 17 ans, a-t-on appris ce dimanche 6 septembre. Il aurait été victime d'une overdose.

C’est sa meilleure amie, Ava Louise, qui a annoncé la triste nouvelle sur son compte Twitter et Instagram. «Ce garçon est mon meilleur ami. (…) Nous avons eu notre dernier appel FaceTime hier soir et je suis tellement désolée d'avoir rapidement raccroché. Je ne peux pas respirer. C'est la pire douleur que j'ai jamais ressentie.», a-t-elle notamment écrit en légende d'une photo où elle pose à ses côtés.

My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame.....the only person there for me when I had no one. I love you Ethan, I am at a loss for words. I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you’d want me to say to the Internet rn but I’m to heartbroken to say it. Rip pic.twitter.com/EjQdm0JVxE

— Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) September 5, 2020