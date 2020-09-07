L’influenceur beauté Ethan Peters est mort à l’âge de 17 ans

L'influenceur beauté Ethan Peters, connu sous le nom d’«Ethan is Supreme» sur les réseaux sociaux, est mort à l’âge de 17 ans, a-t-on appris ce dimanche 6 septembre. Il aurait été victime d'une overdose.
C’est sa meilleure amie, Ava Louise, qui a annoncé la triste nouvelle sur son compte Twitter et Instagram. «Ce garçon est mon meilleur ami. (…) Nous avons eu notre dernier appel FaceTime hier soir et je suis tellement désolée d'avoir rapidement raccroché. Je ne peux pas respirer. C'est la pire douleur que j'ai jamais ressentie.», a-t-elle notamment écrit en légende d'une photo où elle pose à ses côtés.
My best friend in the entire world, my twin flame.....the only person there for me when I had no one. I love you Ethan, I am at a loss for words. I wish I knew how bad it was. I know what you’d want me to say to the Internet rn but I’m to heartbroken to say it. Rip pic.twitter.com/EjQdm0JVxE
— Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) September 5, 2020
I watch this and smile (then bawl my eyes out). Ethan flew all the way to New Jersey to spend my birthday with me...night one we tried to tase someone together and caused a classic ethan and Ava scene. Having a long distance bestie is difficult...there were times I wouldn’t leave my house because I was on FaceTime with him for the entire day talking about our futures, our dreams our goals, dumb shit, boys, Money, fame everything. There were a solid 4 months when Ethan was the only human I had conversations with, I was struggling and isolating myself and he got me out of it. He was there always. Ethans my only friend who was a REAL friend to me and got this dumb internet bullshit we both do. He introduced me to so many influential people, he helped blow skinny legend anthem up, he wanted to see me do well. He always said if I was winning he was winning to. I credit all my success to Ethan Peters. He told everyone he met how much he loved me and I appreciate those people for messaging me today. I have never had someone defend me (risk their own career and reputation to defend me) like Ethan has. He had my back and I’ll have his forever. Ethan Made mistakes but they were so small. He was a teenager struggling with drug addiction- drugs make you act so out of character. He was the most caring and smart person Iv ever met. His online persona was not a good representation of the best friend I had. Ethan Saved me so many times. I wish I could’ve saved him. I will forever regret not intervening harder. I will never forgive myself for it. But I ask all of you to smack drugs out of your friends hands. Buy them test kits. Force them to get help even if they say no. I never want any of you to feel what I feel right now. I lost someone I can never replace and I don’t know if I’ll ever bounce back from this. I really don’t.
«La toxicomanie est une maladie»
«Je vais m'assurer que ton héritage te survive, tu étais l'adolescent le plus intelligent que je connaissais. J'espère qu'il y a une vie après la mort et que tu fais du bruit là-haut, vraiment je le souhaite», a poursuivi la jeune femme avant de poster un autre message laissant supposer que le youtubeur, qui avait réussi à fédérer environ 139.000 followers sur la plate-forme, souffrait de dépendance aux drogues et serait mort d’une overdose.
«La toxicomanie est une maladie. J'ai dû mettre Ethan à l'écart ces dernières semaines et discuter avec lui de son utilisation. Tout le monde près de lui avait peur, a-t-elle ajouté. J'aurais aimé pouvoir le sauver. Je regretterai à jamais de ne pas être intervenue plus durement. Je ne me le pardonnerai jamais.»
Peu de temps jours avant son décès, Ethan Peters, qui a réussi à se faire un nom dans le domaine de la beauté et du maquillage en publiant de nombreux tutoriels, avait adressé un message à toutes les personnes qui l'avaient harcelé par le passé.
«Je voudrais juste remercier tous ceux qui m'ont intimidé. J'aime une fois par an pour voir à quel point j'ai changé et la seule chose qui ne l'a pas fait, ce sont les cernes.», avait-il écrit sur son compte Instagram, suivi par plus de 540.000 personnes.