Vidéo : cette fillette de 7 ans a donné la chair de poule à Zlatan Ibrahimovic

La prestation de Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja a fait l'unanimité.

La vidéo d'une petite fille de 7 ans interprétant avec ferveur l'hymne américain juste avant un match des LA Galaxy face aux Sounders de Seattle a ému un stade entier de football. Zlatan Ibrahimovic a apprécié et l'a montré.

Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja est parvenue à donner la chair de poule au géant suédois et aux supporters du StubHubCenter de Los Angeles, surpris de voir la fillette réussir à chanter avec autant de justesse The Star-Spangled Banner, l'hymne américain.

Zlatan a salué la prestation de Malea Emma avec des applaudissements nourris. Une fois le match terminé, il s'est même joint au torrent de compliments suscitée sur Twitter par l'interprétation de la petite fille.

