Vidéo : cette fillette de 7 ans a donné la chair de poule à Zlatan Ibrahimovic

La vidéo d'une petite fille de 7 ans interprétant avec ferveur l'hymne américain juste avant un match des LA Galaxy face aux Sounders de Seattle a ému un stade entier de football. Zlatan Ibrahimovic a apprécié et l'a montré.

Malea Emma Tjandrawidjaja est parvenue à donner la chair de poule au géant suédois et aux supporters du StubHubCenter de Los Angeles, surpris de voir la fillette réussir à chanter avec autant de justesse The Star-Spangled Banner, l'hymne américain.

Zlatan a salué la prestation de Malea Emma avec des applaudissements nourris. Une fois le match terminé, il s'est même joint au torrent de compliments suscitée sur Twitter par l'interprétation de la petite fille.

MVP of the game! https://t.co/eZ2WdQsVN7 — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) 24 septembre 2018

You MUST listen!!!



To the WHOLE thing!!!



Little @MaleaEmma delivers!!! https://t.co/qQmQzWhOHW — Leanne Suter (@abc7leanne) 24 septembre 2018

This is one of the coolest things I've seen in a long time. 7-year-old @MaleaEmma with an INCREDIBLE rendition of the Star Spangled Banner before the #LAGalaxy's game yesterday. Just wow.







pic.twitter.com/PSNpmMbZiL — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) 24 septembre 2018