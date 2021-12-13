Formule 1 : le calendrier complet de la saison 2022

23 Grands Prix - un record - seront au programme de la saison 2022 de Formule 1, qui commencera le 20 mars à Bahreïn avant de s’achever huit mois plus tard à Abu Dhabi (20 novembre). Voici le calendrier complet.
Dimanche 20 mars
Grand Prix de Bahreïn (Sakhir), à 16h
Dimanche 27 mars
Grand Prix d’Arabie Saoudite (Djeddah), à 18h
Dimanche 10 avril
Grand Prix d’Australie (Melbourne), à 7h
Dimanche 24 avril
Grand Prix d’Emilie-Romagne (Imola), à 15h
Dimanche 8 mai
Grand Prix de Miami (Miami Gardens), à 21h
Dimanche 22 mai
Grand Prix d’Espagne (Barcelone), à 15h
Dimanche 29 mai
Grand Prix de Monaco, à 15h
Dimanche 12 juin
Grand Prix d’Azerbaïdjan (Bakou), à 14h
Dimanche 19 juin
Grand Prix du Canada (Montréal), à 20h
Dimanche 3 juillet
Grand Prix de Grande-Bretagne (Silverstone), à 16h
Dimanche 10 juillet
Grand Prix d’Autriche (Spielberg), à 15h
Dimanche 24 juillet
Grand Prix de France (Le Castellet), à 15h
Dimanche 31 juillet
Grand Prix de Hongrie (Budapest), à 15h
Dimanche 28 août
Grand Prix de Belgique (Spa-Francorchamps), à 15h
Dimanche 4 septembre
Grand Prix des Pays-Bas (Zandvoort), à 15h
Dimanche 11 septembre
Grand Prix d’Italie (Monza), à 15h
Dimanche 25 septembre
Grand Prix de Russie (Sotchi), à 14h
Dimanche 2 octobre
Grand Prix de Singapour (Marina Bay), à 14h
Dimanche 9 octobre
Grand Prix du Japon (Suzuka), à 7h
Dimanche 23 octobre
Grand Prix des Etats-Unis (Austin), à 21h
Dimanche 30 octobre
Grand Prix du Mexique (Mexico), à 20h
Dimanche 13 novembre
Grand Prix du Brésil (Sao Paulo), à 18h
Dimanche 20 novembre
Grand Prix d’Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina), à 14h
