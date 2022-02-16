Facebook Twitter
Formule 1 : le calendrier complet de la saison 2022

Le Grand Prix de France aura lieu le dimanche 24 juillet au Castellet. Le Grand Prix de France aura lieu le dimanche 24 juillet au Castellet.[Hoch Zwei / Icon Sport]

23 Grands Prix - un record - seront au programme de la saison 2022 de Formule 1, qui commencera le 20 mars à Bahreïn avant de s’achever huit mois plus tard à Abu Dhabi (20 novembre). Voici le calendrier complet.

Dimanche 20 mars

Grand Prix de Bahreïn (Sakhir), à 16h

Dimanche 27 mars

Grand Prix d’Arabie Saoudite (Djeddah), à 18h

Dimanche 10 avril

Grand Prix d’Australie (Melbourne), à 7h

Dimanche 24 avril

Grand Prix d’Emilie-Romagne (Imola), à 15h

Dimanche 8 mai

Grand Prix de Miami (Miami Gardens), à 21h

Dimanche 22 mai

Grand Prix d’Espagne (Barcelone), à 15h

Dimanche 29 mai

Grand Prix de Monaco, à 15h

Dimanche 12 juin

Grand Prix d’Azerbaïdjan (Bakou), à 14h

Dimanche 19 juin

Grand Prix du Canada (Montréal), à 20h

Dimanche 3 juillet

Grand Prix de Grande-Bretagne (Silverstone), à 16h

Dimanche 10 juillet

Grand Prix d’Autriche (Spielberg), à 15h

Dimanche 24 juillet

Grand Prix de France (Le Castellet), à 15h

Dimanche 31 juillet

Grand Prix de Hongrie (Budapest), à 15h

Dimanche 28 août

Grand Prix de Belgique (Spa-Francorchamps), à 15h

Dimanche 4 septembre

Grand Prix des Pays-Bas (Zandvoort), à 15h

Dimanche 11 septembre

Grand Prix d’Italie (Monza), à 15h

Dimanche 25 septembre

Grand Prix de Russie (Sotchi), à 14h

Dimanche 2 octobre

Grand Prix de Singapour (Marina Bay), à 14h

Dimanche 9 octobre

Grand Prix du Japon (Suzuka), à 7h

Dimanche 23 octobre

Grand Prix des Etats-Unis (Austin), à 21h

Dimanche 30 octobre

Grand Prix du Mexique (Mexico), à 20h

Dimanche 13 novembre

Grand Prix du Brésil (Sao Paulo), à 18h

Dimanche 20 novembre

Grand Prix d’Abu Dhabi (Yas Marina), à 14h

