Rugby : la liste des 42 Bleus convoqués pour le Tournoi des 6 nations

Les 42 joueurs retenus par le sélectionneur du XV de France pour préparer le premier match du Tournoi des 6 nations ont été dévoilés ce mardi.
Voici la liste des 42 joueurs convoqués par le sélectionneur du XV de France Fabien Galthié pour préparer le premier match du Tournoi des 6 nations face à l'Italie, le 5 février à Rome.
Piliers
Uini Atonio (La Rochelle, 32 ans, 47 sél.), Cyril Baille (Toulouse, 29 ans, 49 sél.), Sipili Falatea (UBB, 25 ans, 7 sél.), Mohamed Haouas (Montpellier, 28 ans, 14 sél.), Dany Priso (La Rochelle, 28 ans, 18 sél.), Reda Wardi (La Rochelle, 27 ans, 2 sél.)
Talonneurs
Gaëtan Barlot (Castres, 25 ans, 4 sél.), Julien Marchand (Toulouse, 27 ans, 24 sél.), Teddy Baubigny (Toulon, 24 ans, 1 sél.)
Deuxièmes lignes
Bastien Chalureau (Montpellier, 30 ans, 2 sél.), Thibaud Flament (Toulouse, 25 ans, 11 sél.), Thomas Jolmes (UBB, 27 ans, 2 sél.), Thomas Lavault (La Rochelle, 23 ans, 2 sél.), Romain Taofifenua (Lyon, 32 ans, 38 sél.), Paul Willemse (30 ans, 24 sél.)
Troisièmes lignes
Grégory Alldritt (La Rochelle, 25 ans, 31 sél.), Alexandre Bécognée (Montpellier, 26 ans, 1 sél.), Paul Boudehent (La Rochelle, 23 ans, 0 sél.), Yacouba Camara (Montpellier, 28 ans, 17 sél.), Dylan Cretin (Lyon, 25 ans, 20 sél.), François Cros (Toulouse, 28 ans, 16 sél.), Anthony Jelonch (Toulouse, 26 ans, 22 sél.), Sékou Macalou (Stade français, 27 ans, 11 sél.), Charles Ollivon (Toulon, 29 ans, 27 sél.)
Demis de mêlée
Léo Coly (Montpellier, 23 ans, 0 sél.), Antoine Dupont (Toulouse, 25 ans, 43 sél.), Nolann Le Garrec (Racing 92, 20 ans, 0 sél.)
Demis d'ouverture
Antoine Hastoy (La Rochelle, 25 ans, 2 sél.), Matthieu Jalibert (UBB, 23 ans, 20 sél.), Romain Ntamack (Toulouse, 23 ans, 31 sél.)
Ailiers
Louis Bielle-Biarrey (UBB, 19 ans, 0 sél.), Ethan Dumortier (Lyon, 21 ans, 0 sél.), Damian Penaud (Clermont, 26 ans, 37 sél.), Matthis Lebel (Toulouse, 23 ans, 5 sél.)
Centres
Pierre-Louis Barassi (Toulouse, 24 ans, 3 sél.), Julien Delbouis (Stade français, 23 ans, 0 sél.), Gaël Fickou (Racing 92, 28 ans, 74 sél.), Emilien Gailleton (Pau, 19 ans, 0 sél.), Yoram Moefana (UBB, 22 ans, 11 sél.)
Arrières
Romain Buros (UBB, 25 ans, 0 sél.), Melvyn Jaminet (Toulouse, 23 ans, 12 sél.), Thomas Ramos (Toulouse, 27 ans, 20 sél.)