Dernière minute
Prochaine émission
Dernière minute
En direct
A suivre

Rugby : la liste des 42 Bleus convoqués pour le Tournoi des 6 nations

Fabien Galthié va tenter de conserver son titre lors de ce 6 nations. [Icon Sport]
Par CNEWS
Publié le - Mis à jour le

Les 42 joueurs retenus par le sélectionneur du XV de France pour préparer le premier match du Tournoi des 6 nations ont été dévoilés ce mardi.

Voici la liste des 42 joueurs convoqués par le sélectionneur du XV de France Fabien Galthié pour préparer le premier match du Tournoi des 6 nations face à l'Italie, le 5 février à Rome.

Piliers

Uini Atonio (La Rochelle, 32 ans, 47 sél.), Cyril Baille (Toulouse, 29 ans, 49 sél.), Sipili Falatea (UBB, 25 ans, 7 sél.), Mohamed Haouas (Montpellier, 28 ans, 14 sél.), Dany Priso (La Rochelle, 28 ans, 18 sél.), Reda Wardi (La Rochelle, 27 ans, 2 sél.)

Talonneurs

Gaëtan Barlot (Castres, 25 ans, 4 sél.), Julien Marchand (Toulouse, 27 ans, 24 sél.), Teddy Baubigny (Toulon, 24 ans, 1 sél.)

Deuxièmes lignes

Bastien Chalureau (Montpellier, 30 ans, 2 sél.), Thibaud Flament (Toulouse, 25 ans, 11 sél.), Thomas Jolmes (UBB, 27 ans, 2 sél.), Thomas Lavault (La Rochelle, 23 ans, 2 sél.), Romain Taofifenua (Lyon, 32 ans, 38 sél.), Paul Willemse (30 ans, 24 sél.)

Troisièmes lignes

Grégory Alldritt (La Rochelle, 25 ans, 31 sél.), Alexandre Bécognée (Montpellier, 26 ans, 1 sél.), Paul Boudehent (La Rochelle, 23 ans, 0 sél.), Yacouba Camara (Montpellier, 28 ans, 17 sél.), Dylan Cretin (Lyon, 25 ans, 20 sél.), François Cros (Toulouse, 28 ans, 16 sél.), Anthony Jelonch (Toulouse, 26 ans, 22 sél.), Sékou Macalou (Stade français, 27 ans, 11 sél.), Charles Ollivon (Toulon, 29 ans, 27 sél.)

Demis de mêlée

Léo Coly (Montpellier, 23 ans, 0 sél.), Antoine Dupont (Toulouse, 25 ans, 43 sél.), Nolann Le Garrec (Racing 92, 20 ans, 0 sél.)

Demis d'ouverture

Antoine Hastoy (La Rochelle, 25 ans, 2 sél.), Matthieu Jalibert (UBB, 23 ans, 20 sél.), Romain Ntamack (Toulouse, 23 ans, 31 sél.)

Ailiers

Louis Bielle-Biarrey (UBB, 19 ans, 0 sél.), Ethan Dumortier (Lyon, 21 ans, 0 sél.), Damian Penaud (Clermont, 26 ans, 37 sél.), Matthis Lebel (Toulouse, 23 ans, 5 sél.)

Le XV de France va remettre son titre en jeu.
Sur le même sujetRugby : le calendrier complet du tournoi des 6 NationsLire

Centres

Pierre-Louis Barassi (Toulouse, 24 ans, 3 sél.), Julien Delbouis (Stade français, 23 ans, 0 sél.), Gaël Fickou (Racing 92, 28 ans, 74 sél.), Emilien Gailleton (Pau, 19 ans, 0 sél.), Yoram Moefana (UBB, 22 ans, 11 sél.)

Arrières

Romain Buros (UBB, 25 ans, 0 sél.), Melvyn Jaminet (Toulouse, 23 ans, 12 sél.), Thomas Ramos (Toulouse, 27 ans, 20 sél.)

À voir aussi

RugbyXV de FranceTournoi des 6 nations

À suivre aussi

Le XV de France va remettre son titre en jeu.
Rugby : le calendrier complet du tournoi des 6 Nations
Le XV de France a réalisé le Grand Chelem en 2022.
6 Nations 2023 : le calendrier complet du XV de France
Rugby : les compétitions scolaires stoppées après un accident très grave mi-décembre

Ailleurs sur le web

Dernières actualités