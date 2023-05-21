Boxe : voici tous les champions actuels par ceintures et catégories

Découvrez la liste des champions de boxe dans toutes les grandes ceintures (WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO et The Ring) par catégories.
Voici la liste des champions de boxe des grandes organisations par catégories. La Liste a été mise à jour le 21 mai 2023.
Poids lourds
WBA : Oleksandr Usyk
WBC : Tyson Fury
IBF : Oleksandr Usyk
WBO : Oleksandr Usyk
The Ring : Oleksandr Usyk
Poids Lourds-légers
WBA : Arsen Goulamirian
WBC : Badou Jack
IBF : Jai Opetaia
WBO : Lawrence Okolie
The Ring : vacant
Poids mi-lourds
WBA : Dmitri Bivol
WBC : Artur Beterbiev
IBF : Artur Beterbiev
WBO : Artur Beterbiev
The Ring : vacant
Poids Super-moyens
WBA : Saul Alvarez
WBC : Saul Alvarez
IBF : Saul Alvarez
WBO : Saul Alvarez
The Ring : Saul Alvarez
Poids Moyens
WBA : Gennady Golovkin
WBC : Jermall Charlo
IBF : Gennady Golovkin
WBO : Zhanibek Akimkhanuly
The Ring : vacant
Poids Super-welters
WBA : Jermell Charlo
WBC : Jermell Charlo
IBF : Jermell Charlo
WBO : Jermell Charlo
The Ring : Jermell Charlo
Poids Welters
WBA : Errol Spence Jr
WBC : Errol Spence Jr
IBF : Errol Spence Jr
WBO : Terrence Crawford
The Ring : vacant
Poids Super-légers
WBA : Rolando Romero
WBC : Regis Prograis
IBF : vacant
WBO : Josh Taylor
The Ring : vacant
Poids légers
WBA : Devin Haney
WBC : Devin Haney
IBF : Devin Haney
WBO : Devin Haney
The Ring : Devin Haney
Poids Super-plumes
WBA : Hector Luis Garcia
WBC : O’Shaquie Foster
IBF : Joe Cordina
WBO : Emanuel Navarrete
The Ring : vacant
Poids Plumes
WBA : Mauricio Lara
WBC : Rey Vargas
IBF : Luis Alberto Lopez
WBO : Robeisy Ramirez
The Ring : vacant
Poids Super-coqs
WBA : Marlon Tapales
WBC : Stephen Fulton
IBF : Marlon Tapales
WBO : Stephen Fulton
The Ring : vacant
Poids coqs
WBA : Takuma Inoue
WBC : vacant
IBF : vacant
WBO : Junto Nakatani
The Ring : vacant
Poids Super-mouches
WBA : Joshua Franco
WBC : Juan Francisco Estrada
IBF : Fernando Daniel Martinez
WBO : Juan Nakatani
The Ring : Juan Francisco Estrada
Poids Mouches
WBA : Artem Dalakian
WBC : Julio César Martinez
IBF : Sunny Edwards
WBO : Jesse Rodriguez Franco
The Ring : vacant
Poids mi-mouches
WBA : Kenshiro Taraji
WBC : Kenshiro Taraji
IBF : Siventahi Nonsthinga
WBO : Jonathan Gonzalez
The Ring : Kenshiro Taraji
Poids pailles
WBA : Thammanoon Niyomtrong
WBC : Panya Pradabsri
IBF : Daniel Valladares
WBO : Melvin Jerusalem
The Ring : vacant