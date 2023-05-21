Dernière minute
Boxe : voici tous les champions actuels par ceintures et catégories

Oleksandr Usyk détient quatre ceintures chez les poids lourds. [Sputnik / Icon Sport]
Par CNEWS
Publié le - Mis à jour le

Découvrez la liste des champions de boxe dans toutes les grandes ceintures (WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO et The Ring) par catégories.

Voici la liste des champions de boxe des grandes organisations par catégories. La Liste a été mise à jour le 21 mai 2023.

Poids lourds

WBA : Oleksandr Usyk

WBC : Tyson Fury

IBF : Oleksandr Usyk

WBO : Oleksandr Usyk

The Ring : Oleksandr Usyk

Poids Lourds-légers

WBA : Arsen Goulamirian

WBC : Badou Jack

IBF : Jai Opetaia

WBO : Lawrence Okolie

The Ring : vacant

Poids mi-lourds

WBA : Dmitri Bivol

WBC : Artur Beterbiev

IBF : Artur Beterbiev

WBO : Artur Beterbiev

The Ring : vacant

Poids Super-moyens

WBA : Saul Alvarez

WBC : Saul Alvarez

IBF : Saul Alvarez

WBO : Saul Alvarez

The Ring : Saul Alvarez

Poids Moyens

WBA : Gennady Golovkin

WBC : Jermall Charlo

IBF : Gennady Golovkin

WBO : Zhanibek Akimkhanuly

The Ring : vacant

Poids Super-welters

WBA : Jermell Charlo

WBC : Jermell Charlo

IBF : Jermell Charlo

WBO : Jermell Charlo

The Ring : Jermell Charlo

Poids Welters

WBA : Errol Spence Jr

WBC : Errol Spence Jr

IBF : Errol Spence Jr

WBO : Terrence Crawford

The Ring : vacant

Poids Super-légers

WBA : Rolando Romero

WBC : Regis Prograis

IBF : vacant

WBO : Josh Taylor

The Ring : vacant

Poids légers

WBA : Devin Haney

WBC : Devin Haney

IBF : Devin Haney

WBO : Devin Haney

The Ring : Devin Haney

Poids Super-plumes

WBA : Hector Luis Garcia

WBC : O’Shaquie Foster

IBF : Joe Cordina

WBO : Emanuel Navarrete

The Ring : vacant

Poids Plumes

WBA : Mauricio Lara

WBC : Rey Vargas

IBF : Luis Alberto Lopez

WBO : Robeisy Ramirez

The Ring : vacant

Poids Super-coqs

WBA : Marlon Tapales

WBC : Stephen Fulton

IBF : Marlon Tapales

WBO : Stephen Fulton

The Ring : vacant

Poids coqs

WBA : Takuma Inoue

WBC : vacant

IBF : vacant

WBO : Junto Nakatani

The Ring : vacant

Poids Super-mouches

WBA : Joshua Franco

WBC : Juan Francisco Estrada

IBF : Fernando Daniel Martinez

WBO : Juan Nakatani

The Ring : Juan Francisco Estrada

Poids Mouches

WBA : Artem Dalakian

WBC : Julio César Martinez

IBF : Sunny Edwards

WBO : Jesse Rodriguez Franco

The Ring : vacant

Poids mi-mouches

WBA : Kenshiro Taraji

WBC : Kenshiro Taraji

IBF : Siventahi Nonsthinga

WBO : Jonathan Gonzalez

The Ring : Kenshiro Taraji

Poids pailles

WBA : Thammanoon Niyomtrong

WBC : Panya Pradabsri

IBF : Daniel Valladares

WBO : Melvin Jerusalem

The Ring : vacant

