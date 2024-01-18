Formule 1 : voici les horaires des départs de tous les Grands Prix en 2024

La saison 2024 de Formule 1, qui commencera début mars à Bahreïn avant de s’achever en décembre à Abu Dhabi, sera dotée de 24 Grands Prix. Voici les horaires (en heure française) de l’ensemble des courses.
Samedi 2 mars
Grand Prix de Bahreïn à 16h
Samedi 9 mars
Grand Prix d’Arabie saoudite à 18h
Dimanche 24 mars
Grand Prix d’Australie à 5h
Dimanche 7 avril
Grand Prix du Japon à 7h
Dimanche 21 avril
Grand Prix de Chine à 9h
Dimanche 5 mai
Grand Prix de Miami à 22h
Dimanche 19 mai
Grand Prix d’Émilie-Romagne à 15h
Dimanche 26 mai
Grand Prix de Monaco à 15h
Dimanche 9 juin
Grand Prix du Canada à 20h
Dimanche 23 juin
Grand Prix d’Espagne à 15h
Dimanche 30 juin
Grand Prix d’Autriche à 15h
Dimanche 7 juillet
Grand Prix de Grande-Bretagne à 16h
Dimanche 21 juillet
Grand Prix de Hongrie à 15h
Dimanche 28 juillet
Grand Prix de Belgique à 15h
Dimanche 25 août
Grand Prix des Pays-Bas à 15h
Dimanche 1er septembre
Grand Prix d’Italie à 15h
Dimanche 15 septembre
Grand Prix d’Azerbaïdjan à 13h
Dimanche 22 septembre
Grand Prix de Singapour à 14h
Dimanche 20 octobre
Grand Prix des Etats-Unis à 21h
Dimanche 27 octobre
Grand Prix du Mexique à 21h
Dimanche 3 novembre
Grand Prix du Brésil à 18h
Dimanche 24 novembre
Grand Prix de Las Vegas à 7h
Dimanche 1er décembre
Grand Prix du Qatar à 18h
Dimanche 8 décembre
Grand Prix d’Abu Dhabi à 14h