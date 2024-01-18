Dernière minute
Dernière minute
En direct
A suivre

Formule 1 : voici les horaires des départs de tous les Grands Prix en 2024

La saison 2024 de Formule 1 sera riche de 24 courses. La saison 2024 de Formule 1 sera riche de 24 courses. [XPB / Icon Sport]
Par CNEWS
Publié le - Mis à jour le

La saison 2024 de Formule 1, qui commencera début mars à Bahreïn avant de s’achever en décembre à Abu Dhabi, sera dotée de 24 Grands Prix. Voici les horaires (en heure française) de l’ensemble des courses.

Samedi 2 mars

Grand Prix de Bahreïn à 16h

Samedi 9 mars

Grand Prix d’Arabie saoudite à 18h

Dimanche 24 mars

Grand Prix d’Australie à 5h

Dimanche 7 avril

Grand Prix du Japon à 7h

Dimanche 21 avril

Grand Prix de Chine à 9h

Dimanche 5 mai

Grand Prix de Miami à 22h

Dimanche 19 mai

Grand Prix d’Émilie-Romagne à 15h

Dimanche 26 mai

Grand Prix de Monaco à 15h

Dimanche 9 juin

Grand Prix du Canada à 20h

Dimanche 23 juin

Grand Prix d’Espagne à 15h

Dimanche 30 juin

Grand Prix d’Autriche à 15h

Dimanche 7 juillet

Grand Prix de Grande-Bretagne à 16h

Dimanche 21 juillet

Grand Prix de Hongrie à 15h

Dimanche 28 juillet

Grand Prix de Belgique à 15h

Dimanche 25 août

Grand Prix des Pays-Bas à 15h

Dimanche 1er septembre

Grand Prix d’Italie à 15h

Dimanche 15 septembre

Grand Prix d’Azerbaïdjan à 13h

Dimanche 22 septembre

Grand Prix de Singapour à 14h

Dimanche 20 octobre

Grand Prix des Etats-Unis à 21h

Dimanche 27 octobre

Grand Prix du Mexique à 21h

Dimanche 3 novembre

Grand Prix du Brésil à 18h

Dimanche 24 novembre

Grand Prix de Las Vegas à 7h

Dimanche 1er décembre

Grand Prix du Qatar à 18h

Dimanche 8 décembre

Grand Prix d’Abu Dhabi à 14h

Formule 1SportGrand Prix

À suivre aussi

Michael Schumacher avait offert cette Ferrari à son père Rolf.
Formule 1 : une Ferrari dédicacée par Michael Schumacher mise en vente (photos)
Formule 1 : Max Verstappen jugé trop jeune pour essayer une voiture de sport en vacances
Six courses sprint seront au programme de la saison 2024 de Formule 1.
Formule 1 : le calendrier complet des courses sprint en 2024

Ailleurs sur le web

Dernières actualités