Formule 1 : les pilotes les plus titrés de l’Histoire

Lewis Hamilton est le pilote le plus titré de l'Histoire avec Michael Schumacher. Lewis Hamilton est le pilote le plus titré de l'Histoire avec Michael Schumacher. [Xpb / Icon Sport]
Par CNEWS
Publié le - Mis à jour le

Lewis Hamilton et Michael Schumacher sont les deux pilotes les plus titrés de l’Histoire de la Formule 1 avec sept titres chacun. Voici le palmarès complet.

7 titres

Michael Schumacher (1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004)

Lewis Hamilton (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)

5 titres

Juan Manuel Fangio (1951, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957)

4 titres

Alain Prost (1985, 1986, 1989, 1993)

Sebastian Vettel (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013)

3 titres

Jack Braham (1959, 1960, 1966)

Jackie Stewart (1969, 1971, 1973)

Niki Lauda (1975, 1977, 1984)

Nelson Piquet (1981, 1983, 1987)

Ayrton Senna (1988, 1990, 1991)

Max Verstappen (2021, 2022, 2023)

Max Verstappen a survolé la saison de Formule 1 avec 19 victoires.
2 titres

Alberto Ascari (1952, 1953)

Jim Clark (1963, 1965)

Graham Hill (1962, 1968)

Emerson Fittipaldi (1972, 1974)

Mika Hakkinen (1998, 1999)

Fernando Alonso (2005, 2006)

Lewis Hamilton et Charles Leclerc pourraient être réunis chez Ferrari en 2025.
