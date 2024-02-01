Formule 1 : les pilotes les plus titrés de l’Histoire

Lewis Hamilton et Michael Schumacher sont les deux pilotes les plus titrés de l’Histoire de la Formule 1 avec sept titres chacun. Voici le palmarès complet.
7 titres
Michael Schumacher (1994, 1995, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004)
Lewis Hamilton (2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)
5 titres
Juan Manuel Fangio (1951, 1954, 1955, 1956, 1957)
4 titres
Alain Prost (1985, 1986, 1989, 1993)
Sebastian Vettel (2010, 2011, 2012, 2013)
3 titres
Jack Braham (1959, 1960, 1966)
Jackie Stewart (1969, 1971, 1973)
Niki Lauda (1975, 1977, 1984)
Nelson Piquet (1981, 1983, 1987)
Ayrton Senna (1988, 1990, 1991)
Max Verstappen (2021, 2022, 2023)
2 titres
Alberto Ascari (1952, 1953)
Jim Clark (1963, 1965)
Graham Hill (1962, 1968)
Emerson Fittipaldi (1972, 1974)
Mika Hakkinen (1998, 1999)
Fernando Alonso (2005, 2006)