Game of Thrones : un tirage au sort pour accompagner Emilia Clarke à l’avant-première de la saison 8

Emilia Clarke offre l’opportunité de devenir son invité(e) lors de la projection en avant-première de la huitième et ultime saison de Game of Thrones.

La mère des dragons propose à un fan, accompagné de l’ami(e) de son choix, de faire partie de l’événement qui se déroulera à la Radio City Music Hall à New York en avril.

L’actrice a expliqué comment procéder pour tenter sa chance via une vidéo postée mercredi sur son compte Instagram. L’interprète de Daenerys Targaryen demande ainsi à ceux qui veulent participer de faire un don à une association via le site omaze.com. Evidemment, plus les donateurs se montreront généreux, plus ils auront de chances d'être les heureux élus…

«Je m'associe à Omaze pour vous offrir, à vous et un ami, la possibilité d'être mes invités VIP à la première de la saison 8. Vous marcherez sur le tapis rouge, nous partagerons un toast à l'after-party exclusive d'HBO (...) et bien sûr, vous verrez le début de la saison finale avant tout le monde.»

Comme on pouvait s'y attendre l'opération, lancée depuis seulement quelques heures, est déjà un énorme succès, ce dont s’est félicitée la star avec une autre vidéo sur Instagram.

«Vous avez cassé le site Omaze !» s'est-elle exclamé, le site ayant rencontré des difficultés face à l'affluence massive des fans.