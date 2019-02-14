Game of Thrones : un tirage au sort pour accompagner Emilia Clarke à l’avant-première de la saison 8

Emilia Clarke offre l’opportunité de devenir son invité(e) lors de la projection en avant-première de la huitième et ultime saison de Game of Thrones.
La mère des dragons propose à un fan, accompagné de l’ami(e) de son choix, de faire partie de l’événement qui se déroulera à la Radio City Music Hall à New York en avril.
L’actrice a expliqué comment procéder pour tenter sa chance via une vidéo postée mercredi sur son compte Instagram. L’interprète de Daenerys Targaryen demande ainsi à ceux qui veulent participer de faire un don à une association via le site omaze.com. Evidemment, plus les donateurs se montreront généreux, plus ils auront de chances d'être les heureux élus…
Dear scrollers... I’ve got a very important proposition for you: Wanna get the spoilers before anyone else? Want to feel like a khalessi/khal for the night? Fancy bending the knee to me? Feel like being my Hand of the Queen? No battles for the Iron Throne (that would just be messy...) just us very civilised together at the final Game of Thrones season premiere! (I promise but can’t guarantee I won’t ask you to hold my clutch/dragons heart) It’s all to support a wonderful cause—enter for your chance to win through my bio link or at omaze.com/emilia @omazeworld #onlyatomaze #motherofdragonsfriendofomaze #awinnerhasnonameYET #getredcarpetready #iwontgetyoutoeatahorsesheart #butimaygiveyoumybag @gameofthrones @hbo
«Je m'associe à Omaze pour vous offrir, à vous et un ami, la possibilité d'être mes invités VIP à la première de la saison 8. Vous marcherez sur le tapis rouge, nous partagerons un toast à l'after-party exclusive d'HBO (...) et bien sûr, vous verrez le début de la saison finale avant tout le monde.»
Comme on pouvait s'y attendre l'opération, lancée depuis seulement quelques heures, est déjà un énorme succès, ce dont s’est félicitée la star avec une autre vidéo sur Instagram.
«Vous avez cassé le site Omaze !» s'est-elle exclamé, le site ayant rencontré des difficultés face à l'affluence massive des fans.
WTF!!!! YOU GUYS BROKE THE OMAZE WEBSITE!!!! BLOWN AWAY by the reaction from my little @omazeworld video, THANK YOU this breaker of chains and websites can now safely report it is back up and running smoothly! By way of an apology the throne, my dragons, Westeros, omaze and I would like to say SOZ and if you enter now at omaze.com/Emilia there are 150 bonus entries to enjoy using the promo code BREAKER you could still be in with a chance to join me on the red carpet for the LAST GAME OF THRONES PREMIERE EVER. Ever. So that’s... B (for best believe that after party will be LIT ) R (really gonna make your friends jelly) E (especially the ones who only watch telly) A (almost as exciting as that delightful takeaway deli) K (kicking down your social media door with the might of a 100 stone welly) E (even if you’d rather be looking up if that’s actually a rash right there on your belly) R (relentless in my determination to make this post rhyme, we may even eat vermicelli) #happyscrolling #seeyouonthelitafredcarpetpeople #yesirhymeanditfeelsfine @omazeworld @hbo @gameofthrones # # # #