Concert de Taylor Swift à Lyon : voici la setlist complète de sa tournée

Dans le cadre de sa tournée mondiale «The Eras Tour», Taylor Swift se produira ce dimanche 2 et lundi 3 juin au Groupama Stadium de Lyon. Au programme : 3 heures de show et pas moins de 43 chansons. Pour chauffer sa voix et réviser les paroles avant le Jour J, voici la setlist complète.
Album «Fearless» (2008)
Fearless
You Belong with me
Love Story
Album «Speak now» (2010)
Enchanted
Album «Red» (2012)
22
We are never ever getting back together
I knew you were trouble
All too well
Album «1989» (2014)
Style
Blank space
Shake it off
Bad blood
Wildest dreams
Album «Reputation» (2017)
…Ready for it ?
Delicate
Don’t blame me
Look what you made me do
Album «Lover» (2019)
Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince
Cruel Summer
The Man
You need to calm down
Lover
The Archer
Album «Evermore» (2020)
‘tis the damn season
Willow
Marjorie
Champagne problems
Tolerate it
Album «Folklore» (2020)
Invisible string
Betty
The last great american dynasty
August
Illicit affairs
The 1
My tears ricochet
Cardigan
Album «Midnights» (2022)
Lavender Haze
Anti-hero
Midnight rain
Vigilante shit
Bejeweled
Mastermind
Karma