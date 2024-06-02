Concert de Taylor Swift à Lyon : voici la setlist complète de sa tournée

Dans le cadre de sa tournée mondiale «The Eras Tour», Taylor Swift se produira ce dimanche 2 et lundi 3 juin au Groupama Stadium de Lyon. Au programme : 3 heures de show et pas moins de 43 chansons. Pour chauffer sa voix et réviser les paroles avant le Jour J, voici la setlist complète.

Album «Fearless» (2008)

Fearless

You Belong with me

Love Story

Album «Speak now» (2010)

Enchanted

Album «Red» (2012)

22

We are never ever getting back together

I knew you were trouble

All too well

Album «1989» (2014)

Style

Blank space

Shake it off

Bad blood

Wildest dreams

Album «Reputation» (2017)

…Ready for it ?

Delicate

Don’t blame me

Look what you made me do

Album «Lover» (2019)

Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince

Cruel Summer

The Man

You need to calm down

Lover

The Archer

Album «Evermore» (2020)

‘tis the damn season

Willow

Marjorie

Champagne problems

Tolerate it

Album «Folklore» (2020)

Invisible string

Betty

The last great american dynasty

August

Illicit affairs

The 1

My tears ricochet

Cardigan

Album «Midnights» (2022)

Lavender Haze

Anti-hero

Midnight rain

Vigilante shit

Bejeweled

Mastermind

Karma