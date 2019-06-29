Vidéo : des militants écologistes gazés et violemment délogés par la police, des personnalités s'insurgent

Alors que des militants écologistes du collectif Extinction Rebellion bloquaient, vendredi 28 juin, le pont Sully à Paris, ils ont été violemment délogés par les forces de l'ordre à coups de gaz lacrymogène.
Certains journalistes présents ont pu filmer l'intervention des policiers.
Non casqués et après quelques sommations d'usages, les policiers ont aspergé les manifestants assis sur la route à coups de gaz lacrymogène - quasiment à bout portant - avant de les séparer.
Les militants revendiquaient une action de désobéissance civile et scandaient à l'arrivée des policiers : «Policiers, doucement, on fait ça pour vos enfants!».
Ces images ont rapidement circulé sur les réseaux sociaux et ému de nombreuses personnalités. A l'image de la jeune militante écologiste Greta Thunberg ou encore l'actrice Marion Cotillard.
Today peaceful French climate activists and school strikers in Paris were sprayed with teargas. The same day, it was 45,9° in France in JUNE. It shattered the old record of 44,1° (which was set in August 2003). This is not “the new normal”. This is only the beginning of #ClimateBreakdown and #ClimateEmergency . Watch the video and ask yourself; who is defending who? #fridaysforfuture #schoolstrike4climate #climatestrike #youthforclimate #extinctionrebellion PS. They are now outside the Elysée if you want to join them.
Cher gouvernement français pouvez vous m’expliquer ces images? #insoutenables . Des activistes français et des étudiants en grève se font asperger de gaz lacrymogène alors qu’ils protestent pacifiquement , à Paris, contre une situation climatique désastreuse et trop ignorée. #repost @gretathunberg ・・・ Today peaceful French climate activists and school strikers in Paris were sprayed with teargas. The same day, it was 45,9° in France in JUNE. It shattered the old record of 44,1° (which was set in August 2003). This is not “the new normal”. This is only the beginning of #ClimateBreakdown and #ClimateEmergency . Watch the video and ask yourself; who is defending who? #fridaysforfuture #schoolstrike4climate #climatestrike #youthforclimate #extinctionrebellion PS. They are now outside the Elysée if you want to join them.