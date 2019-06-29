Facebook Twitter
Vidéo : des militants écologistes gazés et violemment délogés par la police, des personnalités s'insurgent

Alors que des militants écologistes du collectif Extinction Rebellion bloquaient, vendredi 28 juin, le pont Sully à Paris, ils ont été violemment délogés par les forces de l'ordre à coups de gaz lacrymogène.

Certains journalistes présents ont pu filmer l'intervention des policiers.

Non casqués et après quelques sommations d'usages, les policiers ont aspergé les manifestants assis sur la route à coups de gaz lacrymogène - quasiment à bout portant - avant de les séparer.

Les militants revendiquaient une action de désobéissance civile et scandaient à l'arrivée des policiers : «Policiers, doucement, on fait ça pour vos enfants!». 

Ces images ont rapidement circulé sur les réseaux sociaux et ému de nombreuses personnalités. A l'image de la jeune militante écologiste Greta Thunberg ou encore l'actrice Marion Cotillard.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cher gouvernement français pouvez vous m’expliquer ces images? #insoutenables . Des activistes français et des étudiants en grève se font asperger de gaz lacrymogène alors qu’ils protestent pacifiquement , à Paris, contre une situation climatique désastreuse et trop ignorée. #repost @gretathunberg ・・・ Today peaceful French climate activists and school strikers in Paris were sprayed with teargas. The same day, it was 45,9° in France in JUNE. It shattered the old record of 44,1° (which was set in August 2003). This is not “the new normal”. This is only the beginning of #ClimateBreakdown and #ClimateEmergency . Watch the video and ask yourself; who is defending who? #fridaysforfuture #schoolstrike4climate #climatestrike #youthforclimate #extinctionrebellion PS. They are now outside the Elysée if you want to join them.

Une publication partagée par @ marioncotillard le

 

