A la frontière Ethiopie-Erythrée, on espère la paix mais on craint les divisions

Le mariage de Solomon Aregawi et Yordanos H/Mariam dans la ville d'Alitena, le 12 juillet 2018. A breakneck peace process between the former foes over the past six weeks hinges on Ethiopia's vow to finally abide by a 2002 United Nations ruling on the frontier, which states that Engal is in fact Eritrean. [Maheder HAILESELASSIE TADESE / AFP]