Greta Thunberg protège son nom et dépose la marque «Fridays for Future»

La jeune militante suédoise pour le climat Greta Thunberg a annoncé mercredi sur Instagram avoir déposé la marque «Fridays For Future», du nom du mouvement écologiste qu'elle a fondé, ainsi que son propre nom pour les protéger.
«Mon nom et le mouvement #FridaysForFuture sont constamment utilisés à des fins commerciales sans aucun accord», a justifié l'adolescente de 17 ans sur son compte. Elle a notamment déploré la vente de produits et des collectes d'argent en son nom et en celui du mouvement.
«J'ai demandé à déposer comme marque mon nom, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet ("grève de l'école pour le climat" en suédois)», a-t-elle précisé, affirmant le faire uniquement par nécessité, pour empêcher toute usurpation et non pas à des fins commerciales.
Impostors, trademarks, commercial interests, royalties and foundation... First: Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they "represent" me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc. Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by ”me” or someone saying they ”represent” me. I apologize to anyone who has been contacted - and even misled - by this kind of behavior. Second: My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name. That is why I’ve applied to register my name, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet etc as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities. It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not in line with what the movement stands for. I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done. Fridays For Future is a global movement founded by me. It belongs to anyone taking part in it, above all the young people. It can - and must - not be used for individual or commercial purposes. And third: together with my family I’m setting up a foundation. It’s already registered and existing, but it not is not yet up and running. This is strictly nonprofit of course and there are no interests in philanthropy. It is just something that is needed for handling money (book royalties, donations, prize money etc) in a completely transparent way. For instance, taxes have to be paid before we can give them away to specified purposes and charities. This takes a lot of time and work, and when the foundation is fully up and running I will tell you more. The foundation’s aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health. Love/ Greta
La jeune fille, qui a rallié des millions de personnes à son mouvement à travers le monde, a également annoncé la création d'une fondation à but non lucratif tournée vers l'écologie et le bien-être, «nécessaire pour gérer l'argent (droits d'auteur, dons, prix, etc.) de manière totalement transparente». Elle a pour but de «promouvoir la préservation écologique, climatique et sociale ainsi que la santé mentale», a-t-elle expliqué sans donner davantage de détails quant au nom choisi.
Décrite comme une adolescente timide, Greta Thunberg a été propulsée porte-parole d'une génération hantée par la crise climatique depuis qu'elle a commencé à faire des sit-in devant le Parlement suédois en août 2018 avec un panneau «Grève scolaire pour le climat».
Elle est devenue le visage des inquiétudes environnementales des jeunes et des moins jeunes, poussant des millions de personnes à s'engager, et a été invitée à s'exprimer au sommet des Nations unies sur le climat.
La Suédoise est aussi férocement critiquée par les climatosceptiques. Certains l'accusent d'être manipulée, d'autres d'être payée par un «lobby vert».