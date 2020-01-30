Greta Thunberg protège son nom et dépose la marque «Fridays for Future»

La jeune militante suédoise pour le climat Greta Thunberg a annoncé mercredi sur Instagram avoir déposé la marque «Fridays For Future», du nom du mouvement écologiste qu'elle a fondé, ainsi que son propre nom pour les protéger.

«Mon nom et le mouvement #FridaysForFuture sont constamment utilisés à des fins commerciales sans aucun accord», a justifié l'adolescente de 17 ans sur son compte. Elle a notamment déploré la vente de produits et des collectes d'argent en son nom et en celui du mouvement.

«J'ai demandé à déposer comme marque mon nom, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet ("grève de l'école pour le climat" en suédois)», a-t-elle précisé, affirmant le faire uniquement par nécessité, pour empêcher toute usurpation et non pas à des fins commerciales.

La jeune fille, qui a rallié des millions de personnes à son mouvement à travers le monde, a également annoncé la création d'une fondation à but non lucratif tournée vers l'écologie et le bien-être, «nécessaire pour gérer l'argent (droits d'auteur, dons, prix, etc.) de manière totalement transparente». Elle a pour but de «promouvoir la préservation écologique, climatique et sociale ainsi que la santé mentale», a-t-elle expliqué sans donner davantage de détails quant au nom choisi.

Décrite comme une adolescente timide, Greta Thunberg a été propulsée porte-parole d'une génération hantée par la crise climatique depuis qu'elle a commencé à faire des sit-in devant le Parlement suédois en août 2018 avec un panneau «Grève scolaire pour le climat».

Elle est devenue le visage des inquiétudes environnementales des jeunes et des moins jeunes, poussant des millions de personnes à s'engager, et a été invitée à s'exprimer au sommet des Nations unies sur le climat.

La Suédoise est aussi férocement critiquée par les climatosceptiques. Certains l'accusent d'être manipulée, d'autres d'être payée par un «lobby vert».