Facebook Twitter
confinement

Coronavirus : des Américains ressortent leur décoration de Noël pour égayer leur quartier

Par CNEWS -
Mis à jour le Publié le

Tout est bon pour illuminer son quotidien. Alors que de plus en plus d'Américains restent confinés chez eux en raison de l'épidémie de Covid-19, certains d'entre eux ont décidé de ressortir du garage leurs décorations de Noël et de les raccrocher à l'extérieur de leur domicile.

Etrange en plein mois de mars. Pourtant, leur but est d'illuminer et d'égayer leur morne quotidien.

Sur le même sujetpandémie«Les bisous stop» : les stars Koffi Olomide et Fally Ipupa sensibilisent au coronavirus en RDC

Au-delà de l'aspect festif, ces décorations hors du temps permettent également d'occuper les enfants pendant quelques heures puisqu'ils partent à la recherche des meilleures maisons illuminées de leur quartier.

Une idée à développer en France ?

À suivre aussi

Coronavirus Jean-Marc Généreux adresse un émouvant message aux parents d’enfants handicapés
Coronavirus Touchée par le coronavirus, Alexia Laroche-Joubert annonce sortir de 15 jours de «confinement total»
food Un panier spécial au caviar pour surmonter le confinement

Ailleurs sur le web

Derniers articles

Regarder le direct