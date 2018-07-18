Facebook Twitter
Transferts NBA : Tout ce qu'il faut retenir

LeBron James a rejoint les Lakers pour les quatre saisons à venir.[Gregory Shamus / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP]

L’été s’annonce brulant en NBA. LeBron James aux Lakers, Paul George de retour au Thunder, Kawhi Leonard échangé contre DeMar DeRozan … retrouvez tous les transferts importants de cette intersaison 2018.

La saison à venir s’annonce absolument fascinante.

Kawhi Leonard et Danny Green à Toronto, DeMar DeRozan et Jakob Poeltl à San Antonio

LeBron James signe aux Lakers

Kevin Durant re-signe deux ans avec les Warriors

Paul George reste au Thunder d’OKC

Chris Paul re-signe pour quatre ans aux Rockets

DeAndre Jordan signe un an aux Mavericks

Nikola Jokic prolonge 5 ans avec les Nuggets

Lance Stephenson rejoint les Lakers

JaVale McGee signe aux Lakers

Elfrid Payton signe un an aux Pelicans

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope retourne aux Lakers

Aaron Gordon prolonge 4 ans au Magic d’Orlando

Marco Belinelli retourne aux Spurs

Fred VanVleet retourne pour deux ans aux Raptors

Mario Hezonja signe avec les Knicks de New York

Derrick Rose de retour pour un an avec les Wolves

Ed Davis signe un an aux Nets de Brooklyn

Rudy Gay re-signe un an aux Spurs

Gerald Green re-signe un an aux Rockets

Doug McDermott signe trois ans aux Pacers d’Indiana

Ersan Ilyasova signe trois ans avec les Bucks de Milwaukee

Glenn Robinson III signe avec les Pistons

Will Barton de retour pour quatre ans aux Nuggets

 
 

J.J. Redick re-signe un an avec les Sixers de Philadelphie

Rajon Rondo rejoint les Lakers pour un an

Julius Randle signe un contrat de deux ans aux Pelicans

Seth Curry signe pour deux saisons avec les TrailBlazers de Portland

DeMarcus Cousins signe un an avec les Warriors de Golden State

Avery Bradley re-signe pour deux saisons aux Clippers

Dwight Howard signe pour une saison aux Wizards

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dante Exum re-signe au Utah Jazz pour 33 millions sur trois ans

Wilson Chandler envoyé par les Nuggets aux Sixers

Tyreke Evans signe pour une saison à Indiana

