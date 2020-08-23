Facebook Twitter
Les hommages se multiplient pour le premier anniversaire de Kobe Bryant depuis son décès

Par Xavier Trèfle -
Kobe Bryant est décédé le 26 janvier dernier en Californie lors d un accident d hélicoptère. [MARK RALSTON / AFP]

Kobe Bryant aurait célébré ses 42 ans, ce 23 août. L’ancien star des Lakers, décédée en janvier dernier en compagnie de sa fille et de sept autres personnes lors d’un accident d’hélicoptère, est toujours omniprésente dans l’esprit des fans de la NBA. De nombreux hommages ont été rendus.

Nike a notamment produit un clip très émouvant intitulé «Mamba Forever». Le rappeur Kendrick Lamar a prêté sa voix pour rendre hommage au «Black Mamba».

Le compte officiel de la NBA a rendu hommage à Kobe 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Remembering Kobe 8.23.78

Une publication partagée par #WholeNewGame (@nba) le

Vanessa Bryant, la femme de Kobe

Sharia Washington-Bryant, la soeur du «Black Mamba»

Snoop Dogg et ESPN ont rendu un hommage commun 

Pau Gasol, son ancien coéquipier chez les Lakers 

La franchise des Lakers, pour son ancien numéro 8 et 24

Retrouvez l'actualité de la NBA ICI

