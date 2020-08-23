Les hommages se multiplient pour le premier anniversaire de Kobe Bryant depuis son décès

Kobe Bryant aurait célébré ses 42 ans, ce 23 août. L’ancien star des Lakers, décédée en janvier dernier en compagnie de sa fille et de sept autres personnes lors d’un accident d’hélicoptère, est toujours omniprésente dans l’esprit des fans de la NBA. De nombreux hommages ont été rendus.

Nike a notamment produit un clip très émouvant intitulé «Mamba Forever». Le rappeur Kendrick Lamar a prêté sa voix pour rendre hommage au «Black Mamba».

With tears in my eyes today... I just wish so badly that you were here celebrating your bday with your girls and family. I miss you and Gigi so much brother. I will always be thankful for how much you have impacted my life in so many different ways. #Hermano #Familia #42 pic.twitter.com/hHYYfUwmcj

— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 23, 2020