Les hommages se multiplient pour le premier anniversaire de Kobe Bryant depuis son décès

Kobe Bryant aurait célébré ses 42 ans, ce 23 août. L’ancien star des Lakers, décédée en janvier dernier en compagnie de sa fille et de sept autres personnes lors d’un accident d’hélicoptère, est toujours omniprésente dans l’esprit des fans de la NBA. De nombreux hommages ont été rendus.
Nike a notamment produit un clip très émouvant intitulé «Mamba Forever». Le rappeur Kendrick Lamar a prêté sa voix pour rendre hommage au «Black Mamba».
Le compte officiel de la NBA a rendu hommage à Kobe
Vanessa Bryant, la femme de Kobe
Le message de Vanessa pour l'anniversaire de Kobe pic.twitter.com/hIxgmNk9lI
Sharia Washington-Bryant, la soeur du «Black Mamba»
I’ve typed and deleted this so many times. There are simply no words to describe how I’m feeling today. So many people around the world miss “The Black Mamba”, I miss my little brother. The one who listened without judgement and loved me unconditionally. There are no words to express how much I miss you. Happy Birthday Bean I love you!
Snoop Dogg et ESPN ont rendu un hommage commun
.@SnoopDogg helps us remember Kobe Bryant on his 42nd birthday. pic.twitter.com/aJF51WnoNP
Pau Gasol, son ancien coéquipier chez les Lakers
With tears in my eyes today... I just wish so badly that you were here celebrating your bday with your girls and family. I miss you and Gigi so much brother. I will always be thankful for how much you have impacted my life in so many different ways. #Hermano #Familia #42 pic.twitter.com/hHYYfUwmcj
La franchise des Lakers, pour son ancien numéro 8 et 24
Father, Husband, Laker, Oscar Winner, Girl Dad, Author, Black Mamba, Champion, Mentor, Hall of Famer. Kobe Bryant ∞ pic.twitter.com/yyxRzbuToz
