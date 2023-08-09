Dernière minute
Football : Manchester City, Real Madrid, Liverpool… À quelle heure et sur quelle chaîne voir la reprise des grands clubs européens ?

Manchester City Arsenal Erling Haaland et William Saliba risquent d'être à la lutte pour le titre de meilleur joueur de la Premier League. [Spi / Icon Sport]
Par CNEWS
Liga, Premier League, Supercoupe d'Allemagne... La Ligue 1 n'est pas la seule compétition qui reprend ses droits, ce week-end. Voici le programme TV des grands clubs européens.

Vendredi 11 août

21h : Burnley-Manchester City sur Canal+

Samedi 12 août 

13h : Arsenal-Notthingam Forest sur Canal+

18h30 : Newcastle-Aston Villa sur Canal+

20h45 : Bayern Munich-Leipzig sur BeIN Sports 1

21h30 : Athletic Club Bilbao-Real Madrid sur BeIN Sports 2

Dimanche 13 août 

17h30 : Chelsea-Liverpool sur Canal+

21h30 : Getafe-Barcelone sur BeIN Sports 1

Lundi 14 août 

21h : Manchester United - Wolverhampton sur Canal+ Foot

ligaPremier LeagueManchester CityReal MadridChelseaLiverpoolFC Barcelone

