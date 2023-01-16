Critics Choice Awards : voici la liste complète des lauréats

Après les Golden Globes la semaine dernière, c’était au tour des Critics Choice Awards de délivrer leurs récompenses pour le cinéma et la télévision lors d’une cérémonie diffusée sur la chaîne américaine The CW, dans la nuit de dimanche à lundi.
Une nouvelle soirée étoilée. Quelques jours seulement après les Golden Globes, c’était au tour des Critics Choice Awards, la nuit dernière, de couronner le meilleur du cinéma et de la télévision au cours d’une cérémonie diffusée sur la chaîne américaine The CW.
Le film «Everything Everywhere All at Once» a dominé cette 28e édition pour le cinéma avec cinq prix, dont celui du Meilleur film et du Meilleur réalisateur. Du côté des séries, «Better Call Saul», qui était reparti sans rien des Golden Globes, a remporté le prix le plus prestigieux, celui de la Meilleure série dramatique, tandis que Bob Odenkirk et Giancarlo Esposito ont remporté ceux de Meilleur acteur et de meilleur second rôle dans une série dramatique.
Cinéma
Meilleur film
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Lauréat : Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
RRR
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
Meilleur acteur
Austin Butler, Elvis
Tom Cruise, Top Gun : Maverick
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Lauréat : Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mescal, Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
Meilleure actrice
Lauréat : Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Meilleur acteur de second rôle
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Lauréat : Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Meilleure actrice de second rôle
Lauréat : Angela Bassett, Black Panther : Wakanda Forever
Jessie Buckley, Women Talking
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion : A Knives Out Mystery
Meilleur espoir
Frankie Corio, Aftersun
Jalyn Hall, Till
Lauréat : Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans
Bella Ramsey, Catherine Called Birdy
Banks Repeta, Armageddon Time
Sadie Sink, The Whale
Meilleur casting
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Lauréat : Glass Onion : A Knives Out Mystery
The Woman King
Women Talking
Meilleur réalisateur
James Cameron, Avatar : The Way of Water
Damien Chazelle, Babylon
Todd Field, Tár
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Lauréat : Daniel Kwan et Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King
S.S. Rajamouli, RRR
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Meilleur scenario
Todd Field, Tár
Lauréat : Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans
Charlotte Wells, Aftersun
Meilleure adaptation
Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale
Kazuo Ishiguro, Living
Rian Johnson, Glass Onion : A Knives Out Mystery
Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said
Lauréat : Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Meilleure photographie
Russell Carpenter, Avatar : The Way of Water
Roger Deakins, Empire of Light
Florian Hoffmeister, Tár
Janusz Kaminski, The Fabelmans
Lauréat : Claudio Miranda, Top Gun : Maverick
Linus Sandgren, Babylon
Meilleurs décors
Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara, The Fabelmans
Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole, Avatar: The Way of Water
Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, Elvis
Lauréat : Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, Babylon
Meilleur montage
Tom Cross, Babylon
Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun : Maverick
Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron, Avatar : The Way of Water
Lauréat : Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond, Elvis
Monika Willi, Tár
Meilleure creation de costumes
Lauréat : Ruth E. Carter, Black Panther : Wakanda Forever
Jenny Eagan, Glass Onion : A Knives Out Mystery
Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Catherine Martin, Elvis
Gersha Phillips, The Woman King
Mary Zophres, Babylon
Meilleurs maquillages et coiffures
Babylon
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Lauréat : Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Whale
Meilleurs effets spéciaux
Lauréat : Avatar : The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther : Wakanda Forever
Everything Everywhere All at Once
RRR
Top Gun : Maverick
Meilleure comédie
The Banshees of Inisherin
Bros
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Lauréat : Glass Onion : A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent
Meilleure animation
Lauréat : Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Le Chat Potté 2 : la dernière quête
Alerte Rouge
Wendell & Wild
Meilleur film étranger
All Quiet on the Western Front
Argentina, 1985
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Close
Decision to Leave
Lauréat : RRR
Meilleure chanson
Carolina, Where the Crawdads Sing
Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick
Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Lauréat : Naatu Naatu, RRR
New Body Rhumba, White Noise
Meilleure musique
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Michael Giacchino, The Batman
Lauréat : Hildur Guðnadóttir, Tár
Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
Télévision
Meilleure série dramatique
Andor (Disney+)
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Lauréat : Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
Euphoria (HBO)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
House of the Dragon (HBO)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique
Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)
Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)
Lauréat : Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)
Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)
Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique
Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)
Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)
Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Lauréat : Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)
Meilleur acteur de second rôle dans une série dramatique
Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings : The Rings of Power (Prime Video)
Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)
Lauréat : Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)
John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)
Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)
Meilleure actrice de second rôle dans une série dramatique
Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)
Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Lauréat : Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)
Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)
Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)
Meilleure série comique
Lauréat : Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO)
The Bear (FX)
Better Things (FX)
Ghosts (CBS)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Reboot (Hulu)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Meilleur acteur dans une série comique
Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)
Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)
Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Lauréat : Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)
D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Meilleure actrice dans une série comique
Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)
Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Lauréat : Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)
Meilleur acteur de second rôle dans une série comique
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)
Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)
James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)
Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Lauréat : Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)
Meilleure actrice de second rôle dans une série coméque
Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)
Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)
Lauréat : Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Meilleure série limitée
Lauréat : The Dropout (Hulu)
Gaslit (Starz)
The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)
The Offer (Paramount+)
Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Station Eleven (HBO Max)
This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
Meilleur téléfilm
Fresh (Hulu)
Prey (Hulu)
Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)
The Survivor (HBO)
Three Months (Paramount+)
Lauréat : Weird : The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Meilleur acteur dans une série limitée ou téléfilm
Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)
Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)
Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
Lauréat : Daniel Radcliffe – Weird : The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)
Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
Meilleure actrice dans une série limitée ou téléfilm
Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)
Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)
Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)
Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)
Lauréat : Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)
Meilleur acteur de second rôle dans une série limitée ou téléfilm
Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)
Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)
Lauréat : Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)
Meilleure actrice de second rôle dans une série limitée ou téléfilm
Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)
Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)
Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)
Lauréat : Niecy Nash-Betts – Monster : The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)
Meilleure série étrangère
1899 (Netflix)
Borgen (Netflix)
Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)
Garcia ! (HBO Max)
The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)
Kleo (Netflix)
My Brilliant Friend (HBO)
Lauréat : Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Tehran (Apple TV+)
Meilleure série animée
Bluey (Disney+)
Bob's Burgers (Fox)
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal (Adult Swim)
Lauréat : Harley Quinn (HBO Max)
Star Trek : Lower Decks (Paramount+)
Undone (Prime Video)
Meilleur talk-show
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)
Lauréat : Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)
Meilleure émission spéciale
Fortune Feimster : Good Fortune (Netflix)
Jerrod Carmichael : Rothaniel (HBO)
Joel Kim Booster : Psychosexual (Netflix)
Nikki Glaser : Good Clean Filth (HBO)
Lauréat : Norm Macdonald : Nothing Special (Netflix)
Would It Kill You to Laugh ? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)