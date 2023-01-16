Critics Choice Awards : voici la liste complète des lauréats

Après les Golden Globes la semaine dernière, c’était au tour des Critics Choice Awards de délivrer leurs récompenses pour le cinéma et la télévision lors d’une cérémonie diffusée sur la chaîne américaine The CW, dans la nuit de dimanche à lundi.

Le film «Everything Everywhere All at Once» a dominé cette 28e édition pour le cinéma avec cinq prix, dont celui du Meilleur film et du Meilleur réalisateur. Du côté des séries, «Better Call Saul», qui était reparti sans rien des Golden Globes, a remporté le prix le plus prestigieux, celui de la Meilleure série dramatique, tandis que Bob Odenkirk et Giancarlo Esposito ont remporté ceux de Meilleur acteur et de meilleur second rôle dans une série dramatique.

Cinéma

Meilleur film

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Lauréat : Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

RRR

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Meilleur acteur

Austin Butler, Elvis

Tom Cruise, Top Gun : Maverick

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Lauréat : Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Meilleure actrice

Lauréat : Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Meilleur acteur de second rôle

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Lauréat : Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Meilleure actrice de second rôle

Lauréat : Angela Bassett, Black Panther : Wakanda Forever

Jessie Buckley, Women Talking

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion : A Knives Out Mystery

Meilleur espoir

Frankie Corio, Aftersun

Jalyn Hall, Till

Lauréat : Gabriel LaBelle, The Fabelmans

Bella Ramsey, Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeta, Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink, The Whale

Meilleur casting

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Lauréat : Glass Onion : A Knives Out Mystery

The Woman King

Women Talking

Meilleur réalisateur

James Cameron, Avatar : The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle, Babylon

Todd Field, Tár

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Lauréat : Daniel Kwan et Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood, The Woman King

S.S. Rajamouli, RRR

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Meilleur scenario

Todd Field, Tár

Lauréat : Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner, The Fabelmans

Charlotte Wells, Aftersun

Meilleure adaptation

Samuel D. Hunter, The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro, Living

Rian Johnson, Glass Onion : A Knives Out Mystery

Rebecca Lenkiewicz, She Said

Lauréat : Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Meilleure photographie

Russell Carpenter, Avatar : The Way of Water

Roger Deakins, Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister, Tár

Janusz Kaminski, The Fabelmans

Lauréat : Claudio Miranda, Top Gun : Maverick

Linus Sandgren, Babylon

Meilleurs décors

Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rick Carter, Karen O'Hara, The Fabelmans

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole, Avatar: The Way of Water

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn, Elvis

Lauréat : Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino, Babylon

Meilleur montage

Tom Cross, Babylon

Eddie Hamilton, Top Gun : Maverick

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron, Avatar : The Way of Water

Lauréat : Paul Rogers, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond, Elvis

Monika Willi, Tár

Meilleure creation de costumes

Lauréat : Ruth E. Carter, Black Panther : Wakanda Forever

Jenny Eagan, Glass Onion : A Knives Out Mystery

Shirley Kurata, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin, Elvis

Gersha Phillips, The Woman King

Mary Zophres, Babylon

Meilleurs maquillages et coiffures

Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Lauréat : Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Whale

Meilleurs effets spéciaux

Lauréat : Avatar : The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther : Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

RRR

Top Gun : Maverick

Meilleure comédie

The Banshees of Inisherin

Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Lauréat : Glass Onion : A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Meilleure animation

Lauréat : Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Le Chat Potté 2 : la dernière quête

Alerte Rouge

Wendell & Wild

Meilleur film étranger

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Close

Decision to Leave

Lauréat : RRR

Meilleure chanson

Carolina, Where the Crawdads Sing

Ciao Papa, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hold My Hand, Top Gun: Maverick

Lift Me Up, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Lauréat : Naatu Naatu, RRR

New Body Rhumba, White Noise

Meilleure musique

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Michael Giacchino, The Batman

Lauréat : Hildur Guðnadóttir, Tár

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

Télévision

Meilleure série dramatique

Andor (Disney+)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Lauréat : Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

Euphoria (HBO)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

House of the Dragon (HBO)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man (FX)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Diego Luna – Andor (Disney+)

Lauréat : Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Adam Scott – Severance (Apple TV+)

Antony Starr – The Boys (Prime Video)

Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Laura Linney – Ozark (Netflix)

Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone (Paramount Network)

Lauréat : Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

Meilleur acteur de second rôle dans une série dramatique

Andre Braugher – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings : The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

Michael Emerson – Evil (Paramount+)

Lauréat : Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)

John Lithgow – The Old Man (FX)

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon (HBO)

Meilleure actrice de second rôle dans une série dramatique

Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon (HBO)

Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Lauréat : Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)

Julia Garner – Ozark (Netflix)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Meilleure série comique

Lauréat : Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO)

The Bear (FX)

Better Things (FX)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Reboot (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Meilleur acteur dans une série comique

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO)

Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot (Hulu)

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Lauréat : Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Meilleure actrice dans une série comique

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva (Peacock)

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Lauréat : Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

Meilleur acteur de second rôle dans une série comique

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts (CBS)

Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat (Fox)

James Marsden – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Lauréat : Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

Meilleure actrice de second rôle dans une série coméque

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs (FX)

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear (FX)

Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled (Netflix)

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon (CBS)

Lauréat : Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Meilleure série limitée

Lauréat : The Dropout (Hulu)

Gaslit (Starz)

The Girl from Plainville (Hulu)

The Offer (Paramount+)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Meilleur téléfilm

Fresh (Hulu)

Prey (Hulu)

Ray Donovan: The Movie (Showtime)

The Survivor (HBO)

Three Months (Paramount+)

Lauréat : Weird : The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Meilleur acteur dans une série limitée ou téléfilm

Ben Foster – The Survivor (HBO)

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Lauréat : Daniel Radcliffe – Weird : The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

Meilleure actrice dans une série limitée ou téléfilm

Julia Garner – Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Lily James – Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Amber Midthunder – Prey (Hulu)

Julia Roberts – Gaslit (Starz)

Michelle Pfeiffer – The First Lady (Showtime)

Lauréat : Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)

Meilleur acteur de second rôle dans une série limitée ou téléfilm

Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient (FX)

Matthew Goode – The Offer (Paramount+)

Lauréat : Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Ray Liotta – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Shea Whigham – Gaslit (Starz)

Meilleure actrice de second rôle dans une série limitée ou téléfilm

Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+)

Betty Gilpin – Gaslit (Starz)

Melanie Lynskey – Candy (Hulu)

Lauréat : Niecy Nash-Betts – Monster : The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Juno Temple – The Offer (Paramount+)

Meilleure série étrangère

1899 (Netflix)

Borgen (Netflix)

Extraordinary Attorney Woo (Netflix)

Garcia ! (HBO Max)

The Kingdom Exodus (MUBI)

Kleo (Netflix)

My Brilliant Friend (HBO)

Lauréat : Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Tehran (Apple TV+)

Meilleure série animée

Bluey (Disney+)

Bob's Burgers (Fox)

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal (Adult Swim)

Lauréat : Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

Star Trek : Lower Decks (Paramount+)

Undone (Prime Video)

Meilleur talk-show

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Lauréat : Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Meilleure émission spéciale

Fortune Feimster : Good Fortune (Netflix)

Jerrod Carmichael : Rothaniel (HBO)

Joel Kim Booster : Psychosexual (Netflix)

Nikki Glaser : Good Clean Filth (HBO)

Lauréat : Norm Macdonald : Nothing Special (Netflix)

Would It Kill You to Laugh ? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early (Peacock)