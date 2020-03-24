Coronavirus: une ballerine danse dans un Times Square désert

Des images incroyables. Alors que les New Yorkais sont confinés chez eux à cause de la pandémie de coronavirus, une ballerine a décidé de danser sur Times Square, entièrement désert.
Cette artiste de cirque Ashlee Rose Montague a été photographiée en train de danser, vêtue d'un justaucorps, mais également équipée d'un masque et de gants de protection.
Des photographies qu'elle a partagé sur son compte Instagram.
Art will endure. Art will survive. Art will thrive. @metametagasm /// @reuters • • • ✨While I was away from NYC every show, tour, and performance venue closed. Major annual events, cancelled. Friends were stranded on ships and quarantined in other countries. All work for the foreseeable future called off. • • • When I returned, I knew it would only be a matter of time before New York would join the other major cities to lock down. • • • One of my closest friends, artist Laura Kimmel @metametagasm texted me with a quick shoot idea. I grabbed my N95 gas mask I use for rhinestoning, nude leotard and pointe shoes, and drove down the eerily sparse streets of New York City. • • • A shoot like this would have been ordinary just a few weeks ago. Only in New York... It seemed as though the only few visitors to Times Square that night were journalists from major media outlets. • • • I’ve received so many kind messages from people around the world who were moved by the final image in this series which was released a few days ago via @Reuters. It was taken by photographer Andrew Kelly and has since been shared through international news outlets, @ABCnews and @washingtonpost New York is now banning non-essential work. Following advice from medical professionals and the governor I will stay at home and I hope you will too. Our new reality will likely upend and reshape the entertainment industry as we know it. It may force major change that we can only navigate as a community. Be strong, support each other, together we will persevere. #timessquarenyc #newyork_instagram #nycityworld #newyork_ig #instanyc #timessquare #ignyc #nycphotography #dancersofig #ensemblist #nycartist #nycdancers #worldwidedance #worldwideballet #newyorknewyork #nycityworld #nycity #worldofdance #danceworld #danceislife #balletworld #newyorkstateofmind #newyorktimes #thenewyorker #dancelover #supportthearts #thespian #theatrelife
Le 20 mars dernier, la ville de New York et ses habitants ont été placés en confinement. «Il faut que ces mesures de confinement, fermant les activités nons essentielles et obligeant les gens à rester chez eux, prises à New York ou en Californie, soient prises partout», a expliqué le maire new yorkais Bill de Blasio, à CNN.
New York, première métropole américaine et capitale économique, comptait lundi 23 mars, plus de 12.000 cas, soit près du tiers des cas américains, et près de 100 décès sur les 560 que comptent les Etats-Unis.