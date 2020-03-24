Coronavirus: une ballerine danse dans un Times Square désert

Des images incroyables. Alors que les New Yorkais sont confinés chez eux à cause de la pandémie de coronavirus, une ballerine a décidé de danser sur Times Square, entièrement désert.

Cette artiste de cirque Ashlee Rose Montague a été photographiée en train de danser, vêtue d'un justaucorps, mais également équipée d'un masque et de gants de protection.

Des photographies qu'elle a partagé sur son compte Instagram.

Le 20 mars dernier, la ville de New York et ses habitants ont été placés en confinement. «Il faut que ces mesures de confinement, fermant les activités nons essentielles et obligeant les gens à rester chez eux, prises à New York ou en Californie, soient prises partout», a expliqué le maire new yorkais Bill de Blasio, à CNN.

New York, première métropole américaine et capitale économique, comptait lundi 23 mars, plus de 12.000 cas, soit près du tiers des cas américains, et près de 100 décès sur les 560 que comptent les Etats-Unis.