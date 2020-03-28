Coronavirus : la vidéo du «chirurgien chanteur» émeut les réseaux sociaux

De la douceur en plein cauchemar. Un interne en chirurgie orthopédique à la Mayo Clinic dans le Minnesota a offert une magnifique reprise de la chanson de John Lennon «Imagine». En pleine pandémie de coronavirus, cette vidéo a ému les réseaux sociaux.
Alors qu'il termine son internat de cinq ans, le Dr Elvis François alias «Le chirurgien chanteur» offre régulièrement à ses abonnés sur Instagram des reprises de chanson. Ce, depuis plus de deux ans.
Lundi, il était une nouvelle fois au rendez-vous, avec la reprise du titre John Lennon, alors que les Etats-Unis, comme le reste du monde, font face au coronavirus. Il était accompagné au piano du Dr William Robinson.
Imagine all the people... —- In life, there are so many things that divide us. Religion, race, politics, social status and many more....But today a global pandemic brings us all together as one. —- Over the next few months our health care system will be tested. Many lives will be lost. Health care providers will be under an incredible amount of stress to save thousands of people. But when times are as dark as they are today, nothing shines brighter than the human spirit. —- There is something beautiful about a collective struggle. And the beauty in what we are facing today is that the only way to overcome this pandemic is for us to all come together as one.... —- Nurses, doctors, students, research scientists, politicians, Uber eats drivers, cashiers, factory workers etc.....Getting through this will be hard but one thing is certain...the only way we will get through it is together, as one —- — —- “You might say that I’m a dreamer. But I’m not the only one. I hope some day that you will join us...and the world will live as one....” —- —- —- Full song on IGTV —- —- —- Thankful for my brother @w_a_robinson on the piano — @kpace1914 — — — Much love to all 7.53 billion people out there, Doctor Elvis —- #covid_19 #healthcareworkers #imagine
«Dans la vie, il y a tellement de choses qui nous divisent. La religion, la race, la politique, le statut social et bien d'autres... Mais aujourd'hui, une pandémie mondiale nous rassemble tous ensemble», écrit-il sur Instagram.
Et d'ajouter : «au cours des prochains mois, notre système de santé sera testé. De nombreuses vies seront perdues. Les soignants seront soumis à un stress incroyable pour sauver des milliers de personnes. Mais quand les temps sont aussi sombres qu'aujourd'hui, rien ne brille plus que l'esprit humain».
Un message d'espoir salué dans les commentaires.