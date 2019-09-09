Facebook Twitter
Etats-Unis

Donald Trump insulte Chrissy Teigen, qui lui répond

Chrissy Teigen n'a pas apprécié les tweets de Donald Trump. Chrissy Teigen n'a pas apprécié les tweets de Donald Trump. [CHARLEY GALLAY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP]

Elle n'a pas apprécié. La mannequin Chrissy Teigen s'est fendu d'un tweet vengeur ciblant Donald Trump, après que le président américain a eu des propos insultants envers elle.

Tout a commencé lorsque Donald Trump, comme il en a l'habitude, a publié une série de tweets rageux pour commenter le passage de John Legend sur la chaîne MSNBC, dimanche soir, lors duquel il a évoqué le programme «justice pour tous», un projet de réforme de la justice pour lequel militait le chanteur.

Le président américain n'a visiblement pas supporté que le chanteur ne le remercie pas pour la réforme de la justice adoptée en décembre dernier à l'initiative des Républicains, le «First step act», qui prévoit notamment des peines minimales allégées pour les auteurs de crimes non violents liés à la drogue, ou encore un assouplissement de la loi qui prévoit la prison à vie pour ceux qui cumulent au moins trois condamnations.

Dans la foulée, Donald Trump s'en est pris à John Legend et à «sa femme à la bouche sale et à la langue bien pendue», Chrissy Teigen. 

Chrissy Teigen a répliqué, évidemment via Twitter : «lol quelle petite mauviette. Il a taggé tout le monde sauf moi. Un honneur, monsieur le président.» 

