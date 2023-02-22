Ligue des champions : les résultats complets des huitièmes de finale

Retrouvez les résultats complets des huitièmes de finale de la Ligue des champions qui se déroulent du 14 février au 15 mars.
Matchs allers
AC Milan – Tottenham : 1-0
PSG – Bayern Munich : 0-1
Club Bruges – Benfica : 0-2
Borussia Dortmund – Chelsea : 1-0
Liverpool – Real Madrid : 2-5
Eintracht Francfort – Naples : 0-2
Leipzig – Manchester City : 1-1
Inter Milan – FC Porto : 1-0
Matchs retours
Benfica – Club Bruges : Mardi 7 mars, 21h
Chelsea – Borussia Dortmund : Mardi 7 mars, 21h
Tottenham – AC Milan : Mercredi 8 mars, 21h
Bayern Munich – PSG : Mercredi 8 mars, 21h
Manchester City – Leipzig : Mardi 14 mars, 21h
FC Porto – Inter Milan : Mardi 14 mars, 21h
Real Madrid – Liverpool : Mercredi 15 mars, 21h
Naples – Eintracht Francfort : Mercredi 15 mars, 21h