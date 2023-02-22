Dernière minute
Prochaine émission
Dernière minute
En direct
A suivre

Ligue des champions : les résultats complets des huitièmes de finale

Les huitièmes de finale de la Ligue des champions s'étalent du 14 février au 15 mars. [Icon Sport]
Par CNEWS
Publié le - Mis à jour le

Retrouvez les résultats complets des huitièmes de finale de la Ligue des champions qui se déroulent du 14 février au 15 mars.

Matchs allers

AC Milan – Tottenham : 1-0

PSG – Bayern Munich : 0-1

Club Bruges – Benfica : 0-2

Borussia Dortmund – Chelsea : 1-0

Liverpool – Real Madrid : 2-5

Eintracht Francfort – Naples : 0-2

Leipzig – Manchester City : 1-1

Inter Milan – FC Porto : 1-0

Sur le même sujetLigue des champions, PSG-Bayern (0-1) : Paris s'incline lors du huitième de finale aller, tout se jouera à MunichLire

Matchs retours

Benfica – Club Bruges : Mardi 7 mars, 21h

Chelsea – Borussia Dortmund : Mardi 7 mars, 21h

Tottenham – AC Milan : Mercredi 8 mars, 21h

Bayern Munich – PSG : Mercredi 8 mars, 21h

Manchester City – Leipzig : Mardi 14 mars, 21h

FC Porto – Inter Milan : Mardi 14 mars, 21h

Real Madrid – Liverpool : Mercredi 15 mars, 21h

Naples – Eintracht Francfort : Mercredi 15 mars, 21h

À voir aussi

FootballLigue des Champions

À suivre aussi

Football : Nantes, Rennes, Monaco qualifiés pour les huitièmes de la Ligue Europa si…
Séisme en Turquie : le directeur sportif de Hatayspor retrouvé mort sous les décombres
Yoann Gourcuff (à gauche) et Marco Verratti (à droite) sont les deux joueurs de Ligue 1 les plus blessés au 21e siècle.
Ligue 1 : Yoann Gourcuff, Marco Verratti, Neymar… voici la liste des joueurs les plus blessés au 21e siècle

Ailleurs sur le web

Dernières actualités