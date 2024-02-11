Athlétisme : le palmarès complet du Meeting de Paris

Le meeting indoor d’athlétisme de Paris s’est déroulé ce dimanche 11 février à l’Accor Arena. Voici le palmarès complet.
60m hommes
1. Ferdinand Omanyala Omurwa (Kenya) : 6’’51
2. Emmanuel Matadi (Libéria) : 6’’57
3. Jeremiah Azu (Grande-Bretagne) : 6’’59
60m femmes
1. Patrizia Van Der Weken (Pays-Bas) : 7’’15
2. Daryll Neita (Grande-Bretagne) : 7’’16
3. Géraldine Frey (Suisse) : 7’’17
60m haies hommes
1. Jason Joseph (Suisse) : 7’’50
2. Just Kwaou-Mathey (France) : 7’’53
3. Milan Trajkovic (Chypre) : 7’’64
60m haies femmes
1. Charisma Taylor (Bahamas) : 7’’98
2. Sarah Lavin (Irlande) : 8’’00
3. Laeticia Bapte (France) : 8’’00
Longueurs hommes
1. Miltiadis Tentoglou (Grèce) : 8m06
2. Tom Campagne (France) : 8m00
3. Simon Batz (Allemagne) : 7m95
Longueurs femmes
1. Fatima Diame (Espagne) : 6m69
2. Rougui Sow (France) : 6m53
3. Maryse Luzolo (Allemagne) : 6m46
Perche hommes
1. Jacob Wooten (Etats-Unis) : 5m70
2. Robin Emig (France) : 5m70
3. Anthony Ammirati (France) : 5m70