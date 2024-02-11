Dernière minute
Athlétisme : le palmarès complet du Meeting de Paris

Les Français ont récolté cinq médailles lors de ce meeting de Paris. [Icon Sport]
Par CNEWS
Publié le

Le meeting indoor d’athlétisme de Paris s’est déroulé ce dimanche 11 février à l’Accor Arena. Voici le palmarès complet.

60m hommes

1. Ferdinand Omanyala Omurwa (Kenya) : 6’’51

2. Emmanuel Matadi (Libéria) : 6’’57

3. Jeremiah Azu (Grande-Bretagne) : 6’’59

60m femmes

1. Patrizia Van Der Weken (Pays-Bas) : 7’’15

2. Daryll Neita (Grande-Bretagne) : 7’’16

3. Géraldine Frey (Suisse) : 7’’17

60m haies hommes

1. Jason Joseph (Suisse) : 7’’50

2. Just Kwaou-Mathey (France) : 7’’53

3. Milan Trajkovic (Chypre) : 7’’64

60m haies femmes

1. Charisma Taylor (Bahamas) : 7’’98

2. Sarah Lavin (Irlande) : 8’’00

3. Laeticia Bapte (France) : 8’’00

Longueurs hommes

1. Miltiadis Tentoglou (Grèce) : 8m06

2. Tom Campagne (France) : 8m00

3. Simon Batz (Allemagne) : 7m95

Longueurs femmes

1. Fatima Diame (Espagne) : 6m69

2. Rougui Sow (France) : 6m53

3. Maryse Luzolo (Allemagne) : 6m46

Perche hommes

1. Jacob Wooten (Etats-Unis) : 5m70

2. Robin Emig (France) : 5m70

3. Anthony Ammirati (France) : 5m70

